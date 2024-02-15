NHL Stadium Series finally coming to Columbus in 2025, reports

After years of anticipation, the NHL is set to bring the "NHL Stadium Series" to Columbus for the first time next season. The Athletic has confirmed that the game will take place on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at the iconic Ohio Stadium, home of the Ohio State football team.

The Columbus Blue Jackets will meet the Detroit Red Wings in an exciting matchup. This big event is noteworthy for Ohio's hockey followers. The Blue Jackets have held large NHL events at Nationwide Arena, like the NHL Draft in 2007 and the NHL All-Star Game in 2015. But, an outdoor game is a notable first for the team.

NHL head Gary Bettman and other leaders know that Columbus wants to hold an outdoor game. The city has been vying for a Winter Classic or an NHL Stadium Series game. Choosing Columbus for this game shows the league's respect for the city's hockey passion.

"The Horseshoe," or Ohio Stadium, holds a special place in history. It's where Olympic star Jesse Owens ran track in the 1930s. Now, with a new heating system, it'll host the NHL's Stadium Series game in Columbus.

There may be a huge crowd for this game – an NHL season highlight. The Blue Jackets aren't doing well now on the ice. But playing in a place as special as The Horseshoe shows how much Columbus loves hockey.

As preparations for the Stadium Series game continue, anticipation is building among fans eager to witness this landmark event in Columbus' hockey history. Stay tuned for more updates as the countdown to March 1, 2025, begins.

NHL Stadium Series Park: A weekend of hockey and community celebration at MetLife Stadium

This weekend, the NHL is ready for a special event at MetLife Stadium. A usual ice rink is transforming into a lively NHL Stadium Series Park. The New Jersey Devils clash with the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, while the New York Islanders face the New York Rangers on Sunday. Fans will dive into a unique park environment.

Imagine this: Grass surrounds the ice, walkways with plants, park benches for fans to rest on and picnic tables all around. Furthermore, kids can enjoy NHL STREET rinks, designed with the help of local artists for each of the four competing teams.

Jumping into the celebration, the Jonas Brothers will rock pregame concerts, and during breaks, the indie pop band AJR is set to play. This amps up the fun for everyone there! Plus, even if you can't be at the game, around 500 kids will enjoy no-cost NHL STREET games at the nearby American Dream Mall.

The NHL Stadium Series Park at MetLife Stadium wants to honor what makes outdoor hockey unique and boost community involvement. They want to show off all kinds of hockey – from street games to pro competitions, – to make this weekend a memory maker for fans, no matter how young or old they are.