NHL suspends Capitals assistant coach Mitch Love for 2025-26 season over domestic abuse investigation: Reports

According to the latest reports, the NHL has suspended Washington Capitals assistant coach Mitch Love for the entire 2025-26 season. The suspension follows an investigation into alleged domestic abuse. On Sunday morning, NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported that the victim informed the league directly.&quot;Sources say #NHL has suspended #allcaps assistant coach Mitch Love for the entirety of 2025-26 season following an investigation into alleged domestic abuse,&quot; Seravalli wrote in his X post. &quot;The victim reported allegations directly to #NHL and teams Love interviewed with over summer for head coach vacancies.&quot;Earlier in mid-September, the Capitals placed Love on team-imposed leave pending the NHL investigation. The team had mentioned that it would not comment further until the league completed its work.&quot;Washington Capitals assistant coach Mitch Love has been placed on team-imposed leave pending results of an investigation by the National Hockey League. We will refrain from further comment until the NHL’s investigation is complete,&quot; the X post reads.Love joined the Capitals two seasons ago in June 2023 to work under head coach Spencer Carbery. He is known for his defensive coaching style, and before Washington, he had coached in the AHL with Stockton and Calgary. He has even won the AHL Coach of the Year twice.Meanwhile, the Capitals will continue to keep their focus on their season amid this drama. They have started this season with a solid 6-3-0 record and are placed third in the Metropolitan Division. Their goal scoring is impressive with 3.00 goals per game and allows just 2.33. So, things are looking bright this year again, after last season's success.