NHL takes a decision on Josh Manson possible suspension following brutal hit on Canucks' JT Miller

In a recent game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Vancouver Canucks, defenseman Josh Manson delivered a controversial hit on Canucks forward JT Miller.

The incident occurred late in the first period, as Miller was battling for the puck in the corner. Manson's check directly targeted Miller's head, prompting the referees to award a two-minute minor for an illegal check to the head. Despite the severity of the hit, Manson will not face any additional discipline from the NHL's Department of Player Safety.

According to a report from CHEK's Rick Dhaliwal, Manson will not receive a fine or suspension for his actions. Dhaliwal tweeted this information on X (formerly Twitter):

"For those asking, there will be no additional discipline or fine from the department of player safety for Josh Manson’s hit on JT Miller last night."

Following the hit, Miller skated off the ice under his power but headed straight to the dressing room. However, he returned to the ice at the start of the second period and continued to play for the remainder of the game. Miller defended Manson after the game.

"It’s fine. The guy plays hard, we’ve battled a lot over the years. I’m sure he didn’t mean to," Miller commented postgame.

Despite Miller's resilience, Manson's hit raised concerns among players and fans.

JT Miller and his team lost to Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche made a comeback against the Vancouver Canucks, securing a 4-3 victory in overtime. Valeri Nichushkin's decisive goal just 30 seconds into overtime sealed the win.

"Best win of the year, for sure. We’re really happy with our game," Nathan MacKinnon said postgame.

Despite falling behind 3-0, goals from Mikko Rantanen, Ross Colton and MacKinnon leveled the score. MacKinnon's goal extended his point streak to 14 games.

Canucks coach Rick Tocchet acknowledged his team's struggles to contain Colorado's momentum:

"We were a little hot potato and we were kind of soft on the puck, mostly in the third. Hate to say but it’s a learning lesson."

JT Miller and Ilya Mikheyev provided early goals for the Canucks. Vancouver's Casey DeSmith made 30 saves in the absence of Thatcher Demko.

Nikita Zadorov emphasized the importance of maintaining pressure with a lead:

"Just step on their throat and then shut it down.”

The Canucks will face the Washington Capitals on Saturday at Rogers Arena.