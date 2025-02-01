NHL Trade: Dallas Stars acquire Mikael Granlund, Cody Ceci from San Jose Sharks

The Dallas Stars acquired Mikael Granlund from the San Jose Sharks on Saturday through a trade. Granlund and defenseman Cody Ceci will join the Stars.

Expand Tweet

Trending

On Saturday, NHL insider Frank Seravalli tweeted the details of the trade.

"Trade details confirmed: To #TexasHockey: Mikeal Granlund, Cody Ceci To #SJSharks: 2025 DAL 1st round pick, cond. 2025 WPG 4th round pick that can upgrade to 2025 3rd Round if Dallas advances to 2025 Stanley Cup Final," he tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Granlund was in the final year of his four-year, $20,000,000 contract. He was a key player for the Sharks, with 15 goals and 30 assists in 52 games.

Meanwhile, Ceci is also in the last year of his four-year, $13,000,000 contract. He scored four goals and 11 points in 54 NHL games. This was part of the Stars' plans to strengthen their roster before the 2025 NHL trade deadline on Mar. 7.

In a follow-up tweet, Seravalli mentioned:

"Stars use up a huge chunk of their LTIR space taking on Granlund and Ceci at full boat - one of only teams that could afford to do that. And it was a must for San Jose, who had no salary retention spots left, but still got a real solid return considering that limitation."

Expand Tweet

Dallas Stars wanted to add depth at center for a playoff push. Granlund’s experience and playmaking would help their offense. He has played 871 NHL games with Minnesota, Nashville, Pittsburgh, and San Jose, recording 172 goals and 417 assists. His best season was in 2016-17 with Minnesota when he had 69 points (26 goals).

Dallas Stars' reduced depth was a potential factor in acquiring Mikael Granlund.

The Dallas Stars have been playing well with a 33-17-1 record, which places them second in the Central Division. However, injuries to key players have reduced their roster depth.

Tyler Seguin is on long-term injured reserve after leg/hip surgery. He could return in April, but his absence has left a gap in the offense. Nils Lundkvist has a season-ending shoulder injury and is also on long-term injured reserve. Miro Heiskanen is out with a knee injury and is expected to return later this month. Mason Marchment, who had 12 goals and 27 points, is recovering from a face injury.

Due to these injuries, the Dallas Stars have acquired Granlund and Ceci. The Stars lost to the Edmonton Oilers in the conference finals series 4–2 in last year's playoffs and aim to win the Stanley Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback