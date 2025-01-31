NHL trade rumor: Insider Pierre LeBrun claims Elias Pettersson's struggling form a cause of concern for interested Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets have had discussions with the Vancouver Canucks about Elias Pettersson, given their available salary cap space. The Canucks are dealing with reported tensions between Pettersson and J.T. Miller, affecting the locker room. The team hasn't resolved the situation and is now considering trade offers for both players.

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun discussed the Columbus Blue Jackets' interest in Elias Pettersson on TSN’s Insider Trading.

"Yeah, I'd say it's a little early to say that, but certainly a team to talk about would be the Columbus Blue Jackets, and it's not surprising, because they've got massive salary cap space," LeBrun said

"And so as the Canucks make their rounds and talk to different teams on both JT Miller and Elias Pettersson, the conversation with the Jackets is on Pettersson. We'll see whether these preliminary discussions, some of them very recent, can go to the next level."

Trending

Pettersson, who signed an eight-year, $92.8 million contract in March 2024, has played 44 games this season, recording 11 goals and 21 assists for 32 points.

However, LeBrun said that teams, including Buffalo, are unsure about Pettersson’s current form.

"I think for Columbus, it's the same question all the other teams that have talked to Vancouver have, including a team like Buffalo, who is Elias Pettersson right now," LeBrun said.

Pettersson is in his seventh season with Vancouver after being drafted in 2017. He had a career-best 39 goals, 63 assists and 102 points in the 2022-23 season. He came close to that in 2023-24 but struggled in the second half.

LeBrun explained that while Pettersson once deserved a big contract, his performances over the past year have raised questions.

"What I'm sensing around the market, whether it's Miller or Pettersson, his teams are waiting to see if the Canucks are willing to bring their asking price down on either player," LeBrun said.

The trade deadline for any potential moves is March 7.

Vancouver Canucks president Jim Rutherford Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller

Vancouver Canucks president Jim Rutherford has said that there's no easy solution to the rift between Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller. Efforts to resolve the issue have worked temporarily, but problems keep returning.

"It only gets resolved for a short period of time and then it festers again. And so it certainly appears like there's not a good solution that would keep this group together," Rutherford said.

Last NHL season, the Canucks won the Pacific Division, with Miller and Pettersson leading in points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback