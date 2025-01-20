NHL Trade Rumor: Top insider Elliotte Friedman claims Anaheim Ducks to sign Russian center 'pretty soon'

On Monday's episode of the "32 Thoughts" podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared that the Anaheim Ducks could sign Russian center Artyom Galimov soon. Galimov has played for Ak Bars Kazan in the KHL since being drafted by the Ducks in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL draft. Although he was drafted, Galimov stayed in Russia and has not yet signed with an NHL team.

"In 2020, the Ducks selected a Russian player in the fifth round of the draft named Artyom Galimov, and he's 25 now, and he's a center who plays for Ak Bars Kazan," Friedman said. (46:47) "He's got 21 goals already this year."

This season, Galimov recorded 41 points, with 22 goals and 19 assists, in 46 games. He is known for his smart play and quick transitions. His ability to cover defensively when needed has also impressed scouts.

Galimov previously signed a long-term deal to stay in Russia after being drafted. He also faced a period where he was healthy scratched during the playoffs. Despite this, he has continued to grow as a player and has kept his place on the Ducks' radar.

Friedman added that Galimov is ready to try the NHL, and the Anaheim Ducks are expected to sign him soon.

"And you know what, he clearly hasn't left the Ducks' radar, and ultimately, he's decided it's time to give it a shot," Friedman said. "So, his name is Artyom Galimov, and I've heard he's going to be signing with the Ducks pretty soon."

Galimov helped Russia win a bronze medal at the 2019 BWF World Junior Championships.

Anaheim Ducks lost to Florida Panthers with a shutout

On Saturday, the Anaheim Ducks lost 3–0 to the Florida Panthers. Jesper Boqvist scored the first goal for Florida at 11:22 in the second period. Anton Lundell made it 2–0 in the third after a turnover, while Gustav Forsling added an empty-net goal for the final score. Spencer Knight made 34 saves to earn a shutout. John Gibson had 42 saves for the Ducks.

Anaheim coach Greg Cronin talked about the Ducks' performance after the game:

“I thought the first two periods were hard-fought, we just have a hard time scoring goals ... Once they got up 2–0, they are a Stanley Cup team built around their defensive strength and keep pucks to the outside, so, we didn’t get much going in the third period.’’

Despite multiple chances, the Ducks couldn’t score. They had several breakaways but struggled with finishing. Frank Vatrano led the Ducks with nine shots on goal.

