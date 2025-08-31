NHL trade rumors: Canadiens shipping out Carey Price's $84,000,000 to a Western Conference team

The Montreal Canadiens may soon move Carey Price’s contract. As per TVA Sports’ Jean-Charles Lajoie, it could take place on Sept. 1.

Ad

General manager Kent Hughes could send Price’s $84 million deal to a Western Conference team. Hughes may also attach draft picks to land a natural center. The Canadiens are $-5,931,667 over the salary cap, making the deal important.

Lajoie posted on X (as translated from French):

"#CH fans, be on the lookout. The costly September 1st will see C Price's contract move elsewhere. K Hughes is reportedly willing to trade picks, especially in the first round, to add a natural center to his roster. A complex but effective deal, just like the GM likes, is in the making. The Western Conference is one to watch... And it's all very exciting! 25-26 will be a fascinating season!!"

Ad

Trending

Jean-Charles Lajoie @JiCLajoie Partisans du #CH soyez aux aguets. Le coûteux 1er septembre verra le contrat de C Price passer sous d’autres cieux. K Hugues serait enclin à céder des choix notamment de 1er tour afin d’ajouter un centre naturel à son effectif. Une entente complexe mais efficace comme les aime le

Ad

Carey Price last played on April 29, 2022. A severe knee injury ended his career after doctors found an osteochondral defect (worn-off shock-absorbing cartilage) in his femur. He hasn't retired but has stayed on long-term injured reserve. Price was once one of the NHL’s top goaltenders. He has 361 career wins, placing him 23rd among all-time goalies.

The Canadiens face a Sept. 1 deadline with Carey Price’s $5.5 million signing bonus, as his contract enters its last year. Once paid, an acquiring team owes only $2 million in real salary. His $10.5 million cap hit could help teams reach the salary floor.

Ad

Unlike normal cap room, LTIR doesn't accrue during the season. Trading Price’s contract would give the Canadiens more flexibility at the deadline. The move would strengthen Montreal’s long-term position, and they could then continue their rebuild with more options.

Moving Carey Price's contract could give Montreal Canadiens in season trade flexibility

The Montreal Canadiens were eliminated by the Washington Capitals in the first round, in five games. Montreal lost all three road games in the series. Their top line scored, while other forwards struggled.

Ad

So, GM Kent Hughes could gain from trading Carey Price’s contract. William Bourget of The Hockey News wrote this month that moving Price's contract would give Montreal flexibility during the season.

"During the season, teams with cap space have a significant edge. They can add players at the trade deadline without needing to match salary, ...For a Canadiens team still in a building phase, this flexibility is invaluable," Bourget wrote.

It may help Montreal strengthen its roster with more depth, something they struggled with in the 2025 playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama