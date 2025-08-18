NHL trade rumors: Canucks linked to $19,000,000 Bruins forward over younger Casey Mittelstadt

The Boston Bruins are looking to bounce back into contention in the 2025-26 season. They have many candidates who are up for trade. Casey Mittelstadt has joined Pavel Zacha as a probable candidate for the Bruins to deal.

The two Bruins forwards were posed as trade options for the Vancouver Canucks who are desperately looking to upgrade their top six, which has doubts about a second line center. Last Tuesday, Robinson spoke about that on the Sekeres & Price podcast.

"Yeah, both would represent upgrades, I would feel. I like Middestadt. I think that they bring different qualities to their game, but I think Middelstadt has a little bit higher pure offensive skill," Robinson said.

On the latest episode of the podcast, based on the discussion with Robinson, Jeff Marek said that the Canucks are better off at signing Pavel Zacha, as he comes with more consistency.

"I wouldn't be surprised," Marek said (15:44). "I think a lot of things are on the table for the Boston Bruins. I like Zacha. Mittelstadt, to me, has still been too inconsistent. Zacha helps you in a lot of different ways and can play a lot of minutes."

Pavel Zacha, signed to four-year $19 million contract, got 47 points in 82 games with 19:04 minutes of total ice time per game last season.

Meanwhile, Casey Mittelstadt got a combined total of 40 points in 81 games for the Colorado Avalanche before his trade to the Bruins. He used to get around 17:00 minutes of ice time on both teams.

Jeff Marek says age shouldn't be a factor in determining Canucks' pick

Pavel Zacha and Casey Mittelstadt are both former first-round picks in the NHL Draft.

In 2015, the New Jersey Devils selected Zacha as the sixth pick, while Mittlestadt was picked by the Buffalo Sabres, two years later, as eighth. However, their career numbers have fallen short of expectations.

Nevertheless, in Marek's opinion, it shouldn't matter to any team looking to add either player.

"I think that if you expect your second line center to deliver between 40 to 50 points, that's Pavel Zacha. I think sometimes, 'where' you get picked in the draft biases people's opinion of you.

"Colby Cohen brings up the good point all the time, like at a certain point, you are not your draft status. You are not your draft pick. You are just a player in the NHL. You're no longer "former first rounder Pavel Zacha." You're just Pavel Zacha," Marek added (16:20).

In 628 games, Zacha has 342 points, while Mittelstadt has 236 points in 438 outings.

