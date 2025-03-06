NHL Trade Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes seek $2,775,000 Maple Leafs forward as part of Mikko Rantanen deal

As the trade deadline approaches, talks surrounding Mikko Rantanen are going to intensify. The Toronto Maple Leafs remain among the most interested teams for the player who has already been traded once this season.

Ad

If the Carolina Hurricanes are going to deal Rantanen to the Leafs, it's going to cost the Leafs Matthew Knies. The $2.775 million forward has reportedly been tabbed as the centerpiece of the return if a deal is going to be made.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

He has reportedly informed the Hurricanes that he does not plan to sign an extension, which means they are very likely to trade him before the 3:00 pm EST deadline. The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta has reported that they're honing in on the Leafs if they can snatch Knies in the deal.

The deal will be costly for Toronto, but it is unlikely that they'll have to pay as much for Rantanen as the Hurricanes did when they got him from the Colorado Avalanche in the first place.

Ad

The Hurricanes sent a package that included Martin Necas, and they won't get the same back. They felt that they could extend him, but that has not transpired and it doesn't look like it's possible now with hours left before the deadline.

Toronto won't part with Matthew Knies for Mikko Rantanen without an extension

There are several teams interested in Mikko Rantanen right now, including the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings are also in the mix.

Ad

Matthew Knies is desired by the Hurricanes for Mikko Rantanen (Imagn)

If the Leafs are going to win this bidding war, it's going to cost them Knies, but that's not something they're willing to do unless they know Rantanen will sign an extension.

Ad

The Fourth Period's latest report indicated that that's what Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky wants. But Leafs' GM Brad Treliving won't make the deal without an assurance that he won't be losing Knies for a couple of months of Rantanen.

The trade is far from imminent, but talks are progressing quickly well before the 3:00 pm deadline on Friday afternoon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama