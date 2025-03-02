NHL trade rumors: Elliotte Friedman claims $1.85 billion franchise have joined Toronto Maple Leafs in hunt for Brayden Schenn

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been linked to a number of high-profile players as the trade deadline nears. It is public that they have enquired about St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn. However, they may have competition in the form of $1.85 billion valued, as per Forbes, Vegas Golden Knights.

The hunt for the Leafs third center behind Auston Matthews and John Tavares has pointed the team toward a number of trade-available centers including Schenn. The Blues forward recently completed 1,000 games in his career and has 37 points this season.

Toronto's head coach Craig Berube has also a close connection with Schenn having led him to the 2019 Stanley Cup while at the helm of the Blues. As per Eliiotte Friedman speaking on the Saturday Night Headlines, Las Vegas are in contention with Toronto to add to its forward depth:

"They've got a list of centers they're going through to see which one makes the most sense for them. I think one player they are definitely, definitely considering in terms of both the acquisition cost and is there any way they can do possible retention, is Brayden Schenn of the St Louis Blues.

"But I don't believe the Maple Leafs alone team in considering this. I believe there are others, one of them, although they haven't confirmed it obviously, is Vegas. But he is definitely a guy Toronto is thinking about very hard."

The Vegas Golden Knights have a little more cap space than the Leafs. They have $2.165 million, while their competitors have $1.426 million. Both teams will have to clear a lot of space trading a number of players to acquire the $6.5 million Blues forward.

Brad Treliving clears the air about Leafs' 'non sexy-headline-making' trade deadline approach

On Friday, Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving stated that they are not attempting to make a league shaking move that will grab headlines. They are focussed on making their team better.

“Ultimately, it’s more about looking at your team: Where are the areas that you think you can improve upon? Are there players out there that can make a difference and move the needle? And sometimes moving the needle is small,” Treliving said.

”Maybe it’s not the sexy headline-grabbing move, but where are areas that you can shore up? And ultimately what’s available? What’s the cost and how does it all fit in?”

The Toronto Maple Leafs have had disappointing playoff results in recent years with two first-round finishes and a second-round finish in their last three seasons. They are currently second in the Atlantic Division with 76 points.

