NHL trade rumors: Elliotte Friedman names $11,000,000 Calgary Flames forward involved in multi-player  deal with Flyers

The Calgary Flames are discussing a potential trade that would send forward Andrei Kuzmenko to the Philadelphia Flyers, according to a report from Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

Kuzmenko, who carries a $11 million cap hit on his two-year contract, was held out of Calgary's lineup on Thursday night against the Anaheim Ducks.

"Philadelphia and Calgary are discussing an Andrei Kuzmenko deal. ... Kuzmenko held out of Flames lineup tonight. Flyers are playing," Friedman tweeted.

Later, Friedman added that Kuzmenko's Flames teammate Jakob Pelletier is also included in the deal with Flyers' Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost headed the other way. He also added that Kuzmenko waived his no-trade clause, as part of his $11,000,000 contract, and accepted the trade to the Flyers.

The final details of the trade are yet to be confirmed, but here's what the player exchanges look like so far:

To Flyers: Andrei Kuzmenko, Jakob Pelletier

To Flames: Morgan Frost, Joel Farabee

The Flames acquired Kuzmenko in a midseason trade last year that sent Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks. Kuzmenko impressed in his first stint in Calgary, tallying 14 goals and 11 assists over 29 games.

However, the 28-year-old forward has struggled to match that production this season, with just four goals and 11 assists through 37 games.

The Calgary Flames are taking on the Ducks, while the Flyers are up against the Islanders on Thursday.

Fans react to a possible Calgary Flames forward Andrei Kuzmenko trade to the Flyers

The rumored trade sending the Calgary Flames forward Andrei Kuzmenko to the Flyers has sparked plenty of fan reactions on social media.

One wrote:

"Kuz will never see the ice with Torts running the show... 8 minutes a night, tops..."

Another questioned the logic, tweeting:

"Kinda weird for the Flyers to be buying and the Flames selling, no?"

Here are some more fan reactions:

"I can't think of a player in the league that Torts might hate more. There's a reason he's not playing in Calgary for a defensive minded coach already," one fan wrote.

"Flyers are on a roll with more moves than the Rangers, really stepping up their game. Drury's got his work cut out for him now. Let's see what he's got up his sleeve," another fan wrote.

"Lol.. Torts is going to LOVE Kuzy. Obviously this is a move to maybe make Michkov more comfortable or find him an older Russian to help him along," a user commented.

"I hope kuzmenko finds his place as hes a happy fun guy but not sure Torts is his style of coach," another user wrote.

Calgary entered Thursday's action just one point behind Vancouver for the final Western Conference wild card position, while the Flyers are out of the wild card spot.

It's unclear if the Flames and the Flyers will finalize a deal, but Kuzmenko's absence from Calgary's lineup hints that trade talks are moving forward.

