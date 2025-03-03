NHL Trade Rumors: Elliotte Friedman weighs Edmonton Oilers' options amid Evander Kane uncertainty

The NHL trade deadline is fast approaching and the Edmonton Oilers still have not seen Evander Kane play this season. With a $5 million cap hit, the Oilers are reportedly considering to trade the injured star and Elliotte Friedman weighed in on their options.

Edmonton does expect to have Kane back before the regular season ends, but the insider wondered whether or not the team will pull the plug to get some financial flexibility and possibly some assets in return for a player it has not needed all year.

"I think it's important for him to play," Friedman said on Monday (30:38), via '32 Thoughts.' I think he wants to prove he wants to come back in the regular season, and he wants to prove that he can be a factor on a good team. Kane has another year at just over a $5 million cap hit, so they're doing their due diligence there."

Friedman thinks that if the Oilers find a good deal, they would probably strongly consider it. Adding Kane to a playoff contender is one thing, but if the Oilers believe their star player would be in a better spot with a hypothetical return, they'd probably take it.

Friedman also reported that they are potentially looking for a defenseman who can play both ways and a fast forward, although not a top-six forward that would require a bigger return, in a possible Kane trade.

Oilers executive gives Evander Kane update

Evander Kane remains in rehab for a few injuries and Edmonton Oilers executive Jeff Jackson recently provided another update. Kane is still moving along in his scheduled rehab, but the six-month timeline was interrupted by an unrelated knee surgery.

Evander Kane is still out (Getty)

“I think that probably we’re still in the same time frame where we’re looking at, you know, you could probably end up coming back to play sometime in the playoffs," Jackson said on Saturday, via the Edmonton Journal. "But you never know with players. Some guys like him, Evander’s a very athletic person. So, you know, it may be quicker than that. So, but we’re just taking it week by week."

Kane is following the rehab protocol "as closely as he can" and Jackson hopes to see him return before the playoffs start.

