NHL Trade Rumors: Insider believes Edmonton Oilers have their sights set on Jake Guentzel

As the NHL trade deadline on March 8 approaches, speculation about the Edmonton Oilers and their potential targets has surfaced. In recent weeks, the Oilers have focused on bolstering their offensive firepower, particularly in the top-six forward positions. One name that has emerged as a prime target for Edmonton is Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel.

In a recent episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, Insider Elliotte Friedman shared his thoughts on the Oilers and their deadline plans:

"If Guentzel is available, my opinion is that's their guy, that's the guy they'd like to get."

Guentzel's impressive performance this season, with 22 goals and 50 points in 47 games, might have drawn their eyes.

Canadian sports commentator and writer Pierre LeBrun has already confirmed the Oilers' approach on Guentzel on TSN’s Insider Trading:

“Their top priority from our understanding is to add a top-six forward if at all possible. I think the idea there is to upgrade on the second line alongside Leon Draisaitl. We mentioned Jake Guentzel as a real splashy name last week, I think he remains on their list.

Guentzel's availability stems from the struggles of the Penguins. They may consider moving him to a contender before the deadline, especially considering his expiring contract.

The Edmonton Oilers' pursuit of Guentzel aligns with their goal of enhancing their second line alongside superstar Leon Draisaitl. Adding Guentzel would boost their offensive depth and complement the dynamic duo of Draisaitl and Connor McDavid.

Edmonton Oilers are eying other potential targets also

In addition to Guentzel, the Edmonton Oilers are exploring different options in the trade market. Vladimir Tarasenko of the Ottawa Senators and Jordan Eberle of the Seattle Kraken have also garnered interest from Edmonton's front office.

Pierre LeBrun on Jordan Eberle:

“Jordan Eberle’s name continues to grow within the front office of the Oilers, the idea of a reunion with him if Seattle falls out of it. He’s a pending UFA. Vladimir Tarasenko changed agents for the fourth time in three years last week."

"He’s got a full no-trade, but I believe he would waive for a contender like Edmonton. Tarasenko I believe is on the market for Edmonton as well.”

Tarasenko's scoring (G 13, A 20) and willingness to waive his no-trade clause make him an appealing target. Meanwhile, Eberle's potential reunion with Edmonton adds another intriguing dimension to Edmonton's trade discussions.

As the trade deadline approaches, General Manager Ken Holland understands the urgency of fortifying the Oilers' roster for a potential playoff run.