NHL Trade Rumors: Insider believes major roster shake-up beckoning for Blues as playoff berth slips away

In a recent article for The Athletic, Jeremy Rutherford highlighted the possibility of a significant overhaul of the Blues' roster if they miss the playoffs again.

General Manager Doug Armstrong, known for his strategic maneuvers, is rumored to be preparing for a transformative offseason. However, the proposed changes are unlikely to involve major, costly acquisitions. Instead, the focus seems to be on shedding salary and reevaluating the team's composition.

Rutherford suggests that the Blues might not even reach the salary cap limit for the upcoming season, indicating a conservative approach to spending. The likelihood of pending unrestricted free agents Sammy Blais and Kasperi Kapanen returning is deemed low, signaling potential departures.

Furthermore, defenseman Marco Scandella's future with the team is questionable since it depends on Armstrong's plans for the defensive lineup, specifically Scott Perunovich's role.

Rutherford delves into Armstrong's historical aversion to employing buyouts as a strategy, tracing back to his tenure as GM since 2010.

Rutherford doubts the St. Louis Blues will opt for this route, emphasizing Armstrong's preference for packaging assets to facilitate the movement of larger contracts. This strategy suggests a calculated approach aimed at managing the team's financial commitments.

According to Rutherford, the impending changes reflect a broader retooling phase for the Blues rather than a pursuit of significant upgrades.

"The team will still be in a retool, so I wouldn’t expect Armstrong to make any significant upgrades that cost a lot of money, I think any big moves will be about who they’re moving out as opposed to who they’re moving in," Rutherfood said.

"I don’t expect the club to spend to the salary cap, so it may not be money that gets re-spent."

The focus appears to be on restructuring the roster by prioritizing outgoing players over incoming acquisitions.

St. Louis Blues secured a 3-2 victory over the Oilers

The St. Louis Blues secured a 3-2 victory against the Edmonton Oilers in overtime, with Brandon Saad scoring the game-winner just 2:09 into the extra period.

Goalie Jordan Binnington emphasized the team's focus amid the wildcard race.

"If we don't do our job, it doesn't matter," Binnington said.

Saad, reflecting on his winning goal, attributed it to luck, describing it as:

"A really lucky bounce."

Meanwhile, the Oilers' coach, Kris Knoblauch, acknowledged the impact of penalties on their game rhythm.

"That just took away our ability to build something," Knoblauch said.

Leon Draisaitl, whose goal tied the score late in the third period, praised teammate Connor McDavid's exceptional play, calling it "incredible."