NHL trade rumors: Insider claims $5,100,000 Montreal Canadiens forward "likely to get dealt" despite exchanging extension numbers

The Montreal Canadiens have been unable to keep up the form that once promised playoff hopes. With 7 regulation losses in their last 9 games, the Habs are looking to make the best of their remaining season by getting the most out of their probable trade options.

One of the names floating around is forward Jake Evans. Currently signed to a three-year, $5.1 million contract, Evans and the Habs have seemingly met at the start of the Four Nations Face Off break to discuss a contract extension, as per insider Pierre LeBrun, but to no avail. He also stated that there are teams who have contacted Montreal to get Evans on a rental before he hits unrestricted free agency at the start of the next season.

"As discussed at intermission during on our Habs TSN broadcast, my understanding is Jake Evans and the Canadiens have exchanged numbers on what an extension might look like and they’re not close. Obviously things can change with one phone call, but as of now that makes it more likely Evans gets dealt before the March 7 deadline. Calls from teams asking about Evans have increased lately with the Habs’ slide in the standings," LeBrun wrote.

Evans has 27 points in 55 games and is just 2 points away from a career high. The 28-year-old could be a solid third or fourth-line center for playoff-bound teams looking to add depth to the middle. Teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs, Winnipeg Jets, Minnesota Wild, etc. have been in the conversation about needing rentals through the middle of the ice to strengthen their chances of winning the Cup.

Habs blown away by Lightning in latest loss

Just before the Four Nations Face Off break, Montreal dropped yet another game, losing 5-3 to the Tampa Bay Lightning. They had 35 attempts during the game but were kept to only three goals by Andrei Vasilevskiy. Brendan Gallagher scored twice for the Canadiens with a Christian Dvorak goal sandwiched in the middle, but they chased the game right from the start with the Lightning taking 2-0 and 4-1 leads and consolidating at the end to take the win.

The Four Nations Face Off break seems to be coming at the right time for Montreal, who need to regroup.

“I think everybody needs a break now and we’ll address what we need to address when we get back together,” Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said after the game. “But I don’t think I need to convince my players to keep fighting.”

After the break, things won't get any easier with them slated to face tough opponents in the Ottawa Senators and Carolina Hurricanes. They have 55 points from 56 games, second last in the Atlantic Division.

