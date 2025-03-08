NHL trade rumors: Insider claims $52,000,000 Maple Leafs target refused to waive NTC to join Toronto 

  • home icon
By ARJUN B
Modified Mar 08, 2025 10:30 GMT
NHL: FEB 02 Blues at Utah Hockey Club - Source: Getty
Brayden Schenn refused to waive NTC to join Toronto - Source: Getty

In a surprising twist ahead of the NHL trade deadline, reports have emerged that the Toronto Maple Leafs were pursuing a high-profile target, only to be rebuffed by the player himself.

According to TSN insider Bob McKenzie, the Leafs had their sights set on St. Louis Blues captain Brayden Schenn. He is signed to an eight-year, $52,000,000 contract which expires at the 2027-28 season. However, Schenn, who holds a no-trade clause, was not willing to waive it to join the Maple Leafs.

“The Leafs were in a situation where they were trying to get Brayden Schenn... But it didn’t look like he was ready to waive[his no-move clause]... So, Toronto went to go get [Scott Laughton],” McKenzie said on TSN's 'TradeCentre' panel.

Scott Laughton, a 30-year-old center, was ultimately the Leafs' Plan B, as they were unable to land their primary target in Schenn.

The Leafs acquired Laughton from the Flyers on Friday in exchange for prospect Nikita Grebenkin and a conditional 2027 first-round pick. Toronto also received a 2025 fourth-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick.

Schenn has recorded 26 assists and 38 points in 63 games this season.

St. Louis Blues' rumored demands for Brayden Schenn in trade talks with Maple Leafs

According to TSN's Darren Dreger, the St. Louis Blues' asking price is said to be incredibly high, potentially involving the Leafs' top three prospects.

The Leafs' proposed package, which includes highly-touted prospects Easton Cowan, Fraser Minten and Ben Danford, may not be enough to get the deal done.

“Would Toronto consider trading all three of their young prospects? You’re talking about Easton Cowan, Fraser Minten and Ben Danford for Brayden Schenn. Is that even enough?” Dreger said on TSN's 'Insider Trading' on Wednesday.
Dreger noted that the Blues are fishing for an "unbelievable return" and are not only talking to the Maple Leafs, but also other teams that could offer NHL-ready roster players. This suggests that the Blues are not interested in a pure prospect-for-player swap and are seeking more immediate contributions to their lineup.

“The players I mentioned out of Toronto aren’t ready to be NHL roster players,” he added.

There were no further details on Schenn’s decision or whether he might be traded to another team before the deadline.

Edited by Veer Badani
