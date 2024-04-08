NHL Trade Rumors: Insider claims Avalanche had plans to move for Cutter Gauthier

Insider reports have emerged suggesting that the Colorado Avalanche had plans to acquire Cutter Gauthier, a highly touted prospect, in a potential trade scenario. This speculation was brought to light in a discussion on the Daily Faceoff (DFO) Rundown, where analysts delved into the possibility of a trade involving Gauthier and Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram.

Jason Gregor from the DFO Rundown raised the question:

"Would Colorado have traded Byram for Cutter Gauthier who wasn't going to them this year?"

NHL insider Frank Seravalli answered:

"I'm told that yes, that was on the table."

The Colorado Avalanche has had a successful season, securing a playoff berth with a commendable record of 48-24-6. They currently hold the second position in the Central Division with 102 points. It's believable that they might be looking for Gauthier's trade to have some assurance and depth for their playoff hopes.

The potential addition of a promising player like Gauthier would undoubtedly give them solid depth and a player to count on when others are injured. NHL playoffs are quite heated and injuries can ruin a team's game anytime.

A look at Cutter Gauthier's trade situation out of Flyers

Cutter Gauthier's recent trade drew attention, particularly due to his decision not to sign with the Philadelphia Flyers earlier this season. His decision prompted the Flyers to trade his rights to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Jamie Drysdale. This happened after he and the Flyers lost every hope of finding a common ground.

Gauthier's decision not to sign with the Flyers stemmed from various factors, including his personal preferences and sentiments. He said in an interview before the trade that being drafted by the Flyers didn't align with his childhood allegiance to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

When this came to the forefront, coupled with the reported communication issues between Gauthier and the Flyers management, there was barely any hope of making any possible adjustments. Soon it led to the trade that sent him to Anaheim.

Despite the trade saga surrounding Gauthier, his on-ice performance has been impressive, further adding to his value as a potential trade target. In the recent World Junior U-20 Championships, Gauthier represented Team USA and tallied 12 points in seven games, which included two goals and 10 assists.

Moreover, Gauthier's standout season at Boston College was also top-notch. He scored an impressive 64 points in 39 games. He is currently maintaining his status as one of the top prospects outside the NHL right now.

While the rumored trade involving Cutter Gauthier and Bowen Byram didn't materialize, Gauthier would more likely don the Ducks jersey in the next season. If all goes well, he and Trevor Zegras will be seen together in a line.