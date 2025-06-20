NHL trade rumors: Insider claims Canucks' trade package to acquire Marco Rossi includes top 15 2025 draft pick

The Vancouver Canucks are among the teams showing interest in Minnesota Wild forward Marco Rossi. Rossi is in the final year of his three-year entry-level contract and will become a restricted free agent on July 1.

Rossi is reportedly seeking a contract similar to teammate Matt Boldy’s $49 million deal, prompting the Wild’s openness to trading him.

NHL insider Patrick Johnston of the Vancouver Province reports that the Canucks are actively pursuing Rossi and have offered Minnesota the 15th overall pick in this year's NHL Draft, along with another unnamed player as part of the trade package.

In addition to the Vancouver Canucks, the Calgary Flames, Philadelphia Flyers, and Nashville Predators are also reported to have expressed interest in Minnesota Wild forward Marco Rossi.

Rossi was drafted No. 9 overall by the Wild in the 2020 NHL draft. The 23-year-old has been with the club for the past four seasons, scoring 101 points through 45 goals and 56 assists in 185 games.

In this year's playoffs, Rossi racked up three points (two goals, one assist) in six games. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild were eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights in six games of the first round.

Vancouver Canucks' Brock Boeser's future could be linked to Mitch Marner's free agency decision

Canucks insider Rick Dhaliwal suggested that Brock Boeser's future could be tied to Mitch Marner's free agency decision. The insider noted that the right-wing market beyond Marner and Boeser is limited, so their destinations will be worth watching.

"Boeser’s future could be linked to Mitch Marner. Both right shot right wingers. Marner's the prize catch on the free agent market. The right wing market after Marner and Boeser is very small, so keep an eye on where Boeser or Marner goes," Dhaliwal said

"Travis Green and Mike Yeo in Ottawa, they love Boeser. Tocchet in Philly. The Kings have liked Boeser for a while. The Bruins were poking around at the trade deadline. There's going to be interest. Minnesota teams looking for goal scorers," Dhaliwal added.

Boeser notched 50 points through 25 goals and as many assists in 75 regular-season games. The 28-year-old was drafted 23rd overall by the Canucks in the 2015 NHL draft and has remained with the team since.

