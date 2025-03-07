NHL Trade Rumors: Insider claims Dallas Stars willing to go over "$12 million" for Mikko Rantanen despite contract challenges

On Thursday night, it was reported that the Dallas Stars had a deal in place for Mikko Rantanen. The agreement was contingent on their ability to sign the player to an extension to avoid this being the shortest possible rental.

Ad

The deal fell apart, but it's not dead in the water. TSN insider Darren Dreger reported that they tried to get Rantanen to agree to a significant extension worth double digits.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Dreger said:

"See where it goes, but I’m confident the Dallas Stars are/were willing to go to upwards of $12 million per to extend Rantanen. A big number for the Stars given contract challenges moving forward. Unless something changes, that’s well short."

The Carolina Hurricanes reportedly offered him an eight-year, $100 million contract that would have paid him $12.5 million annually. The Stars reportedly were and are willing to go close to or above that number, but that still leaves them well short of what Rantanen wants in Dreger's eyes.

Ad

ESPN is reporting that the Stars and Rantanen are still in conversation and that a deal is in place if the two sides can agree to an extension. If they can't, that trade won't go through.

Rantanen was the first and perhaps still the biggest blockbuster trade of the NHL season. Earlier this year, the Hurricanes traded Martin Necas and more for him with the plan to extend him.

But now, with hours to go before the 3:00 pm EST deadline, the player has reportedly said he won't sign any extension. Carolina is now mulling whether to keep him as a rental or trade him again.

Ad

Hurricanes reportedly comfortable with renting Mikko Rantanen

As mentioned, ESPN is reporting that the Dallas Stars and Carolina Hurricanes have a contingent deal. The deal will go through if Mikko Rantanen agrees to sign an extension. If it doesn't, the Hurricanes will have to pivot, but they still have options.

Mikko Rantanen may not be traded (Credits: IMAGN)

Plenty of other teams have been interested, including the Vegas Golden Knights and Toronto Maple Leafs. However, a deal isn't guaranteed to happen. In fact, ESPN is also saying that sources close to the Canes believe they're "comfortable" keeping Rantanen and letting him enter free agency at the end of the season.

The report also said the Hurricanes want strong roster players and aren't interested in future picks or prospects in any Mikko Rantanen trade.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama