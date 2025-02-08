NHL Trade Rumors: Insider claims Maple Leafs, Jets among teams eyeing $15,000,000 Flyers center 

Trade talks about Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton are heating up. Laughton is in the third year of his five-year, $15,000,000 contract, with a $3 million cap hit per season. He was drafted 20th overall by Philly in 2012 and is now in his 12th season with the team.

NHL insider Anthony Di Marco reported that the Maple Leafs and Jets are among the most interested teams. Other teams are also in the mix.

"Sounds like trade talks are heating up around (Flyers) center Scott Laughton. Sources indicate (Leafs) and (Jets) are two of the teams who have shown the most interest, but handful of teams are in the mix," Di Marco wrote.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Laughton has played 53 games this season, recording 10 goals and 15 assists for 25 points. With 263 career points in 654 games, Laughton brings experience, energy and leadership. It makes him a valuable trade target.

At times, coach John Tortorella has taken measures such as reducing Laughton’s ice time, for instance, in a game against the Hurricanes in November. Despite this, Laughton has remained an important piece of the Flyers’ lineup for over a decade.

Philadelphia is 23-26-7 and last in the Metropolitan Division. They are on a five-game losing streak, starting with a hat-trick shutout loss. They have lost seven of their previous eight games. It seems this downward trend in their performance has taken a toll on the Flyers management, which is under a lot of pressure.

As the trade deadline on March 7 nears, the Maple Leafs and Jets may look to add Laughton to strengthen their forward depth.

Flyers center Scott Laughton trade rumors have surfaced after the loss to the Washington Capitals

The Philadelphia Flyers lost 4-3 to the Washington Capitals on Thursday, marking the Flyers' fifth consecutive loss. Scott Laughton played 15:47 minutes of ice time with one shot on goal and no points.

Matvei Michkov scored first for Philly at 17:31 of the first period on a breakaway. Alex Ovechkin tied it 1-1 at 19:07 with a one-timer from the right circle.

In the second period, Connor McMichael gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead at 4:17 by redirecting a pass from Aliaksei Protas. Tyson Foerster tied it 2-2 at 7:23 with a power-play goal, tipping a shot from Emil Andrae. Michkov scored again at 11:19 to put Philly ahead 3-2, finishing a pass from Rodrigo Abols.

Lars Eller tied the game 3-3 at 6:23 of the third period with a shot from the left circle. Jakob Chychrun scored the winner at 12:05, set up by John Carlson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback