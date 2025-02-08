  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Philadelphia Flyers
  • NHL Trade Rumors: Insider claims Maple Leafs, Jets among teams eyeing $15,000,000 Flyers center 

NHL Trade Rumors: Insider claims Maple Leafs, Jets among teams eyeing $15,000,000 Flyers center 

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Feb 08, 2025 20:52 GMT
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Vegas Golden Knights - Source: Imagn
NHL insider shared insights on Flyers center drawing interest from Leafs and Jets (Source: Imagn)

Trade talks about Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton are heating up. Laughton is in the third year of his five-year, $15,000,000 contract, with a $3 million cap hit per season. He was drafted 20th overall by Philly in 2012 and is now in his 12th season with the team.

NHL insider Anthony Di Marco reported that the Maple Leafs and Jets are among the most interested teams. Other teams are also in the mix.

"Sounds like trade talks are heating up around (Flyers) center Scott Laughton. Sources indicate (Leafs) and (Jets) are two of the teams who have shown the most interest, but handful of teams are in the mix," Di Marco wrote.
also-read-trending Trending

Laughton has played 53 games this season, recording 10 goals and 15 assists for 25 points. With 263 career points in 654 games, Laughton brings experience, energy and leadership. It makes him a valuable trade target.

At times, coach John Tortorella has taken measures such as reducing Laughton’s ice time, for instance, in a game against the Hurricanes in November. Despite this, Laughton has remained an important piece of the Flyers’ lineup for over a decade.

Philadelphia is 23-26-7 and last in the Metropolitan Division. They are on a five-game losing streak, starting with a hat-trick shutout loss. They have lost seven of their previous eight games. It seems this downward trend in their performance has taken a toll on the Flyers management, which is under a lot of pressure.

As the trade deadline on March 7 nears, the Maple Leafs and Jets may look to add Laughton to strengthen their forward depth.

Flyers center Scott Laughton trade rumors have surfaced after the loss to the Washington Capitals

The Philadelphia Flyers lost 4-3 to the Washington Capitals on Thursday, marking the Flyers' fifth consecutive loss. Scott Laughton played 15:47 minutes of ice time with one shot on goal and no points.

Matvei Michkov scored first for Philly at 17:31 of the first period on a breakaway. Alex Ovechkin tied it 1-1 at 19:07 with a one-timer from the right circle.

In the second period, Connor McMichael gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead at 4:17 by redirecting a pass from Aliaksei Protas. Tyson Foerster tied it 2-2 at 7:23 with a power-play goal, tipping a shot from Emil Andrae. Michkov scored again at 11:19 to put Philly ahead 3-2, finishing a pass from Rodrigo Abols.

Lars Eller tied the game 3-3 at 6:23 of the third period with a shot from the left circle. Jakob Chychrun scored the winner at 12:05, set up by John Carlson.

Nylander continues cold streak, dreadful PK, and more: 3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs lost 4-1 to Dallas Stars

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी