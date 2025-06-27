NHL trade rumors: Insider claims Sabres rejected Blues' offer of $65,000,000 forward in exchange for JJ Peterka

The Buffalo Sabres reportedly rejected a substantial offer from the St. Louis Blues for rising star forward, JJ Peterka. On Thursday, the Sabres traded Peterka to the Utah Mammoth for defenseman Michael Kesselring and forward Josh Doan. Peterka then signed a five-year, $38.5 million contract with Utah, carrying an AAV of $7.7 million.

According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, the Blues had offered forward Jordan Kyrou, who has an eight-year, $65 million contract, in exchange for Peterka; however, the Sabres ultimately decided to move the young winger to the Utah Mammoth instead.

Seravalli suggested that the Sabres could have received an even more enticing package, with the New York Islanders and other teams reportedly interested in the young winger.

"There's one team who offered two first-round picks plus two roster players," Seravalli said on Daily Faceoff Live. "I think the St. Louis Blues had Jordan Kyrou on the table. At one point in time, the New York Islanders were talking about Noah Dobson."

The decision to trade Peterka to the Mammoth for defenseman Michael Kesselring and forward Josh Doan has left some Sabres fans underwhelmed, as the return appears to pale in comparison to the reported offers from other teams, noted Seravalli.

"That just doesn't, it's not getting anyone excited in Western New York, and I understand why, especially when you have to give up on a guy that was a fan favorite," Seravalli added.

Frank Seravalli found it underwhelming that, despite the strong market for JJ Peterka, including several promising trade options, Sabres GM Kevin Adams didn’t capitalize on them. Last season, JJ Peterka recorded 27 goals and 68 points in 77 games.

Utah Mammoth GM Bill Armstrong on acquiring JJ Peterka

Bill Armstrong acknowledged that Peterka will need time to acclimate to Utah and learn the team's systems, but emphasized the young player's potential to make an immediate impact on the top two lines.

“If you look at his points last year is roughly around what Cooley was last year. So, he’s got an opportunity to come in and have an impact on our top two lines and I think it’s something that he can grow into,“ Armstrong said (per NHL.com).

The GM emphasized that Peterka will need to take "baby steps" in getting comfortable with the team and the Utah market, but highlighted the player's competitive drive and desire to win.

