NHL trade rumors: Insider links $65,408,000 Mitch Marner to Nashville Predators; Saaros involved in deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be at the center of many rumors this offseason and we are seeing a glimpse of that as star forward Mitch Marner is speculated to make a move to the Nashville Predators. Insider David Pagnotta from The Fourth Period has ignited excitement among hockey fans by suggesting a blockbuster deal that could see Marner donning the Predators' jersey.

Pagnotta's insights highlight the fit of Mitch Marner's talents at Bridgestone Arena,

"One team I am curious about is the Nashville Predators. A star player like Marner would fit in nicely at Bridgestone Arena and they have a star of their own they are willing to move for the right deal, despite GM Barry Trotz recently reaffirming their desire to keep him," David Pagnotta said.

The Predators, despite recent affirmations of their desire to retain their star players, might be open to a transformative trade, especially with Mitch Marner's name in discussion,

"But I do know this: [Saros] wants to be here, and he’s been a big part of it. I’d like him to be here, so we’re going to work hard at getting something done with him,” Barry Trotz said (per NHL.com).

The involvement of Saros, Nashville's goaltender, adds a strategic layer to the potential deal. The speculated trade involving Marner and Saros could bring a significant shake-up to both teams' rosters. Pagnotta mentions the presence of Yaroslav Askarov as a factor in Nashville's willingness to consider moving Saros for offensive firepower.

"With Yaroslav Askarov waiting in the wings, moving Saros for extra fire power up front could be what the doctor ordered," Pagnotta said.

Mitch Marner signed a $65,408,000 deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs on September 13, 2019, spanning six years. On the other hand, Juuse Saros secured a $20,000,000 contract with the Nashville Predators on Aug. 16, 2021, for a term of 4 years. Both Marner and Saros will hit unrestricted free agency at the culmination of the 2024-25 season.

Here are Juuse Saros' stats this season:

GP (Games Played): 64

GS (Games Started): 64

WINS: 35

L (Losses): 24

OTL (Overtime Losses): 5

GA/G (Goals Against Average): 2.86

SV% (Save Percentage): .906

SO (Shutouts): 3

Mitch Marner is expected to be traded after the Leafs' playoff exit

Recently, the Toronto Maple Leafs fired Sheldon Keefe, for the team's dismal performance in round one of the playoffs. Keefe became the victim of something he didn't do in the first place. Although he took responsibility,

"I didn’t get it done in the playoffs, I didn’t help push our team over the line and deliver. I accept responsibility for that. No excuses. That’s the job, I didn’t get it done," Keefe said after being fired,

Despite significant salary cap investment in high-scoring forwards like Matthews, Tavares, Marner and Nylander, the Toronto Maple Leafs struggled offensively in the playoffs. Out of their 14 recent postseason games, they scored two goals or fewer in 13. Since 2015-16, these four players played 204 playoff games but only scored a combined 66 goals.