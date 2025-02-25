NHL trade rumors: Insider links $92,000,000 Pittsburgh Penguins D-man to Dallas Stars in potentially 'complicated in-season' move

The Dallas Stars are exploring trade options before the deadline, and there is speculation about a move for Erik Karlsson. Dallas wants to strengthen its roster for a deep playoff run. Karlsson has an eight-year, $92 million contract with an $11.5 million cap hit. He is one of the biggest names linked to Dallas, but trading for him during the regular season would be difficult.

The Stars have just under $4.6 million in cap space. This could increase if Miro Heiskanen goes on LTIR. He is rumored to be out for the regular season and maybe the first playoff round. If placed on LTIR, Dallas would gain $8.45 million in cap space.

Insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported on the Dallas Stars' possible moves. In his column, he wrote that Dallas may not focus only on rental players. The team is interested in Islanders center Brock Nelson, who has an expiring contract. There has also been talk about Seth Jones from Chicago. Even if the Blackhawks retain part of his $9.25 million cap hit, trading for him would be difficult. The same goes for Erik Karlsson from Pittsburgh.

"The Stars may not necessarily swim exclusively in the rental pool, but it is no secret they are interested in New York Islanders centre Brock Nelson, who is on an expiring contract. There has been talk of Seth Jones from Chicago, but even with the Blackhawks willing to retain a portion of his $9.25 million cap hit, that is a complicated (not impossible) in-season move for Dallas. Same goes for Erik Karlsson out of Pittsburgh," David Pagnotta wrote.

Karlsson is an interesting option, but the trade would be complex. The Penguins might need to keep part of his salary or involve a third team.

Dallas Stars secure third straight win over Islanders with 4-3 victory

The Dallas Stars beat the New York Islanders 4-3 at UBS Arena on Sunday. Jason Robertson scored a hat trick in the span of 8:40 during the second period. It was his first of the season and fourth in the NHL.

Sam Steel gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 2:10 of the first period. He scored on a rebound after Cody Ceci’s shot. Pierre Engvall tied it 1-1 at 3:44 of the second, finishing a pass from Kyle MacLean. Robertson then made it 2-1 at 8:48 with a shot through a screen, before Kyle Palmieri tied it 2-2 seven seconds later on a breakaway.

At 13:26, Casey Cizikas got a match penalty for a hit to the head on Lian Bichsel. Bichsel left the game injured. Robertson scored on the power play at 15:53 to make it 3-2. He completed his hat trick at 17:28, scoring on a rebound for a 4-2 lead.

Anthony Duclair cut the lead to 4-3 at 9:17 of the third period. The Islanders thought they tied it at 15:08, but the goal was disallowed for interference. Jake Oettinger made 34 saves as the Dallas Stars secured its third straight win.

