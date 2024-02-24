NHL Trade Rumors: Insider names Dallas Stars as front runner for Chris Tanev deal, Oilers, Maple Leafs, and Canucks still in hunt

With the NHL trade deadline approaching, Chris Tanev remains one of the most highly sought-after players on the market and is still up for a move. The Calgary Flames defenseman has long been pegged for a move away from the club by multiple NHL insiders.

One of them is NHL insider Elliotte Friedman. Recently on the 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman discussed the possibility of the 34-year-old finding a new home come March 8.

"With Chris Tanev, the Flames continue to hold and see if a first-rounder (or something they consider comparable) becomes available. Dallas is very much into this, although some teams suspect they like Hanifin, too," Friedman said.

While listing the potential trade package required by the Dallas Stars to pull off the Chris Tanev trade, Friedman went on to add a list of other clubs that would be interested in signing the Flames' star defenseman.

"Others (teams interested): Edmonton, Toronto, Vancouver. Colorado’s been in and out, as have others."

The Calgary Flames are currently battling for a playoff spot and would want to receive a substantial offer that helps them recuperate from the loss of their star defenseman.

Only time will tell how this long-drawn trade saga plays out. Even if a potential trade offer falls short, Flames fans shouldn't expect the rumblings around Tanev's future to die down anytime soon, as the Canadian's current contract is set to run out.

What's in store for Chris Tanev and the Calgary Flames?

Chris Tanev signed a deal with the Flames on October 9, 2020. The four-year deal at that time was reported to be worth $18 million. Before joining the Flames, the defenseman enjoyed a successful 10-year stint with the Vancouver Canucks.

As things stand, Tanev could join the likes of Jacob Markstrom and Noah Hanifin to form the trinity of Flames players who flock to greener pastures come trade deadline day.

Even if a trade does not come to fruition, Tanev could still end up playing for a different team next season, as his current deal is set to expire at the end of this current campaign.

Tanev's situation offers a unique value proposition. His defensive experience provides stability on the blue line that several teams fighting for Stanley Cup glory would be actively looking out for.

The decision for the teams involved in this trade will rely heavily on the immediate effects of this decision and the long-term ramifications.