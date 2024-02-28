NHL Trade Rumors: Insider names frontrunners for Flames" Chris Tanev

Clagary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev has worn all manner of jerseys in his time in the NHL, but one color that might be foreign to him is neon green. That might change soon. According to Pierre LeBrun, renowned hockey insider, The Dallas Stars could be trending in Chris Tanev's direction. LeBrun dropped a bombshell on Insider Trading, indicating that the Dallas Stars are emerging as the frontrunners to acquire the rugged defenseman.

LeBrun reported that while Dallas has expressed interest, their current offer does not include a first-round draft pick. This detail has seemingly put a pause on any potential deal, explaining why Tanev remains with the Flames as of now.

Stars general manager Jim Nill refrained from confirming the specifics of their pursuit of Tanev but acknowledged the team's desire to bolster their defensive corps. With a solid forward lineup and a cadre of promising young players, Nill emphasized the importance of shoring up their defensive depth, recognizing that a strong blue line is crucial for playoff success.

"We've got a solid 13 forwards up top already, and then I know I've got a bunch of young guys down below," Nill told LeBrun yesterday. "Defense, you can never have enough defensemen. So that's something we're looking at. What's the cost of acquisition - what's the asset cost? That's what we're monitoring right now."

Dallas, known for their defensive prowess in recent years, has faced challenges this season. Despite their offensive firepower, Nill believes there's room for improvement defensively, and Chris Tanev may just be the hottest name still on the market heading into the trade deadline.

Will the Dallas Stars have to overpay for Chris Tanev in an undersaturated blue line market?

As the Stars continue to assess their options, Tanev remains one of the most coveted assets leading up to the deadline. The pending unrestricted free agent's ability to influence his destination with a limited no-trade clause adds another layer of intrigue. With Calgary already making moves and potentially eyeing further changes, Chris Tanev's departure seems increasingly likely.

There's an even more significant chance that the Stars would have to overpay for Tanev since the amount of percieved quality defenders on the market is lean. While the Stars appear to be at the forefront of the Tanev sweepstakes, other teams have reportedly expressed interest, including the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs.