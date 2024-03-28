NHL Trade Rumors: Insider opines on Corey Perry's potential future with Oilers 

As the Edmonton Oilers push toward the playoffs, the future of veteran forward Corey Perry is up in the air. Perry signed a one-year deal with Edmonton on Jan. 22 and has become a key bottom-six contributor. But will the 38-year-old look to re-sign with the Oilers?

According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, Perry intends to keep playing next season:

“From knowing Corey Perry a bit, part of his process is that he is going to keep playing his game until somebody takes it away from him kicking and screaming.”

Seravalli said that Perry likes stability:

“He likes to get set up in a place and understand what the expectations are, what the coaching staff is like and what the environment/teammates are like. More often than not, he’s wanted to stay at his previous teams.”

However, the Oilers' cloudy offseason plans could complicate matters. This makes it difficult to predict if Perry fits into Edmonton's plans. The Oilers also have cap constraints that could make re-signing the veteran a challenge.

Corey Perry’s thoughts on signing with the Oilers

The Blackhawks terminated Perry’s contract on Nov. 28 due to a contract violation. After signing a new contract with the Oilers, Perry shared his thoughts with NHL.com:

"From where I was two months ago to where I am today, I think it's been a world of difference the help I've gotten and where I've come from."

Corey also expressed his excitement to play with the Oilers:

"On the hockey side, I'm excited to be here. This is a passionate fan base, it's an exciting town, an exciting time for the Oilers organization. You look around that room, you've got some pretty tremendous players in Connor (McDavid), Leon (Draisaitl), Darnell (Nurse), and the list just keeps going on."

Corey Perry also recalled his talk with McDavid before signing with the Oilers:

“When I talked to Connor before coming here and signing, he mentioned all the great things that dressing room had and it spoke volumes for me coming here."

In 42 games this season, Perry has scored 10 goals and eight assists.