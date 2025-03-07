NHL Trade Rumors: Insider Pierre LeBrun rules out $1.7 billion franchise from Brad Marchand's possible landing spots following recent big trade

Brad Marchand is one of the big names to watch this trade deadline. The star player is perhaps the most valuable asset for the Boston Bruins (28-28-8), who are struggling to stay afloat in the playoff race, can part with, and his return would be valuable to their rebuild.

In the last couple of days, the Colorado Avalanche were linked to him, but that may be off the table now. Boston could also extend the Canadian star. He's on an expiring contract and would enter free agency at the end of the season, but the Bruins might not want to let him get there. TSN insider Pierre LeBrun gave the latest scoop.

On Friday, LeBrun reported on X:

"We''ll see where it goes on Brad Marchand, I think it can still go either way (signed or traded), but I don't think Colorado is a likely landing spot now mostly based on the assets spent last night for Brock Nelson."

The Avalance, who are valued at $1.7 billion (per Forbers), pulled off a trade for Brock Nelson hours before the deadline on Thursday, and that largely precludes them from being able to afford to make a blockbuster move for Marchand.

The Bruins star may or may not be moved at all before 3:00 pm EST, but it doesn't look like he's going to Colorado if he is.

NHL insider reveals possible asking price for Brad Marchand

Brad Marchand is a name to keep a close eye on at the deadline. The Boston Bruins are still working on extending him, but they are also reportedly being called by a lot of teams.

Brad Marchand is reportedly available (Credits: IMAGN)

Fluto Shinzawa said via The Athletic that Boston isn't just listening to offers for Marchand. The insider revealed that they're making it known that this is a serious trade consideration and that they reportedly have a high price.

Shinzawa said:

"As for what that might be, another NHL executive speculated that Marchand’s market value at this year’s deadline was a first-round pick, a roster player and an A-level prospect."

That would be a rather steep price to pay for a possible rental and one who's been injured of late, but it's what the Bruins are reportedly looking for.

