NHL Trade Rumors: Insider reveals Flames' asking price for Chris Tanev and what teams like Canucks are willing to offer

With the NHL trade deadline right around the corner, speculation is raging surrounding the future of Calgary Flames' veteran defenseman Chris Tanev.

With the Flames reportedly open to moving the seasoned blueliner, multiple NHL teams have been linked with a potential trade. One of them is the Vancouver Canucks.

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Flames are eyeing a hefty return for Tanev.

"Believe the Flames want a 1st rounder, teams are offering 2nd rounders."

However, the question remains: can the Canucks meet Calgary's asking price? Friedman suggests that while Vancouver might struggle to match the Flames' demands with a first-rounder, they have time on their side as they seem to be in no hurry to close the deal.

"Can Vancouver do that, probably not but the Canucks have a lot of time for Tanev," he added.

The reason for this is Chris Tanev's current contract status. The 34-year-old right-shot defenseman is in the final year of a four-year contract, making $4.5 million.

Chris Tanev's tenure with the Canucks holds sentimental value for both the player and the fanbase. Spending the majority of his career in Vancouver, Tanev became a beloved figure among the Canucks faithful.

The Canucks, who are hoping to mount a Stanley Cup run this season, would greatly benefit from having a player like Tanev on their roster. But it remains to be seen whether they will resist the temptation to re-sign their forward star at the price of significant draft capital.

Two other teams that could benefit from Chris Tanev's trade

While the Vancouver Canucks are likely to push hard for Chris Tanev, there are several other teams linked with a potential trade for the defenseman.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are one such team that was linked with the 34-year-old earlier this year. The potential trade, however, fell short due to salary cap restrictions.

The Maple Leafs could benefit from the inclusion of Tanev, as their defensive core has often come under the spotlight due to their struggles.

With defenseman Morgan Rielly now set for a long spell on the sidelines due to his suspension, Toronto could look to move once again to bolster their blue line.

Apart from the Maple Leafs, the Colorado Avalanche are also a team that could benefit from adding Chris Tanev to their roster.

As another Stanley Cup contender, adding a veteran like him to their ranks would elevate them to one of the favorites to win the trophy.