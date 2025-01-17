NHL trade rumors: Insider says "teams are calling" rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks about $76,000,000 defenseman

NHL insider Darren Dreger reported that teams have been calling the Chicago Blackhawks about the availability of defenseman Seth Jones.

The Chicago Blackhawks are looking to rebuild, as they sit at the bottom of the league standings with a 14-28-3 record. With the team looking to stockpile assets for the future, Jones could be an attractive trade chip.

Jones carries a hefty contract, signing an eight-year, $76 million deal signed in 2021.

"Yeah, veteran defenseman Seth Jones. I mean, that name is a surprise to me, but again, let's, let's not play with semantics here. It's not like Kyle Davidson in the Chicago Blackhawks are shopping the defense,” Dreger said on TSN.

Jones has a full no-move clause in his contract, meaning he would need to approve any potential trade. However, on a rebuilding Blackhawks team, Jones may be open to a move to a contender.

“But look, he's a quality defenseman, and yes, teams are calling and they're asking about Seth Jones availability. So it's going to be something that we have to continue to watch as Kyle Davidson, again, put some form of stamp in this fight through the rebuild of the Chicago Blackhawks."

This news comes after Seth Jones booed by fans after costly turnover on powerplay in the second period of the game which the Blackhawks lost 5-2 against Calgary Flames. Jones, in Tuesday's practice, accepted the blame.

Seth Jones's take on Chicago Blackhawks' struggling season

Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones commented on the team's difficult season so far. The Blackhawks have lost 10 of the last 12 games.

Seth Jones said:

"It’s unfortunate. The losing obviously doesn’t help any of that at all, and the position we’ve been in the last few years. But start with myself and we can always find a way to be better." (per NHL.com)

Jones talked about his play last game, which led to a shorthanded goal that put the game out of reach.

"We had to find momentum on the five-minute power play, we score a goal, and just a boneheaded play by me and it’s 5-2 and it feels out of reach again," he said.

Despite the team's struggles, Jones remains focused on improvement.

"Just try to make simple plays like we always talk about, find a way to string shifts and periods together," he stated.

Through 28 games, the 30-year-old tallied 15 points and -13 plus/minus rating. Nonetheless, his 24:40 of ice time is a team high and ninth in the NHL. The fourth overall pick in 2013, Jones has 420 points in 825 NHL games.

