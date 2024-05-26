NHL Trade Rumors: Insider speculates $20,000,000 Linus Ullmark may draw interest from Connor McDavid's Oilers among other teams

Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark could possibly see a trade this offseason. Ullmark has already drawn interest from various teams that include the Edmonton Oilers and LA Kings, per reports.

NHL insider David Pagnotta recently discussed the potential trade of the Bruins goalie, who has one year left on his $20 million contract. He mentioned that trading Ullmark could give the Bruins more flexibility to address other areas on the team, like extending Jeremy Swayman’s contract.

Teams like the Los Angeles Kings, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators, and Carolina Hurricanes showed interest in Ullmark during the season, and could pursue him again this summer, per Pagnotta.

“We know the Kings and Sens pitched offers before the trade deadline – and I’ve got to think all four clubs will reach out this summer, if they haven’t already. The Edmonton Oilers and Detroit Red Wings could reach out next month, too,” wrote David Pagnotta. [H/T The Fourth Period]

Pagnotta expects the Edmonton Oilers and Detroit Red Wings to also join the chase for Ullmark. The goalie has some control over his trade destination due to a no-trade clause on his contract. However, the list of teams he can block trades to will shrink to 15 teams on July 1.

Ullmark had previously used his no-trade clause to block a trade before the NHL trade deadline on March 9. Ullmark's contract allows him to veto trades to 16 teams, and he reportedly stopped a potential move to the LA Kings "in large part based on geography."

The Bruins are reportedly looking to improve their center position and add a right-shot defenseman, so trading Ullmark could help them achieve these goals amidst a busy goalie trade market.

Bruins GM Don Sweeney opens up on Linus Ullmark’s future

GM Don Sweeney recently said the Bruins are committed to securing a spot for goaltender Jeremy Swayman. He said they hoped to maintain their strong goalie tandem if financially possible. However, if they can't make the budget work, they might explore trading Linus Ullmark.

“If we can’t, we’re going to explore, and for Linus, he may come to us and change his mind. That may occur as well,” Sweeney said. [H/T Massive Live]

Ullmark had a 22-10-7 record in 40 games with a goals against average of 2.57 and a save percentage of .915 this season. Sweeney expressed his satisfaction with the player’s performance but also acknowledged that he would still be open to trade calls and will actively seek options.

“We were very happy to sign Linus, and in a perfect world, we would keep the tandem because I think it’s damn good. But we’re going to explore opportunities. My phone’s going to ring, I’m going to make calls. That’s just what the job requires,” Sweeney added.