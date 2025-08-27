NHL trade rumors: Insider thinks NY Rangers will put $81,500,000 superstar forward on chopping block if team misses playoffs

Artemi Panarin will head into his final season of his seven-year, $81.5 million contract he signed with the New York Rangers in 2019 when he became a free agent. The forward is eligible for an extension, but the Rangers have yet to make a decision, with a probable trade on the cards.

Panarin is not expected to make the $11.6 million annual average value (AAV) attached to his contract currently as he heads to his age-34 season. But the Rangers forward is one season off from a 120-point campaign where he scored 49 goals.

His point production reached the lowest in the seven seasons for the club in a full season this year when he finished with 89 points in 80 games with a -9 rating. However, he is still expected to get a strong return if traded at the deadline. As per Frank Seravalli speaking on the "Bleacher Report," Panarin could be on the trade block if the Rangers miss the playoffs.

"I could for sure see that happening if the New York Rangers are out," Seravalli said. "But I'm going to tell you this, I don't think the Rangers are going to be out. I have the Rangers as a playoff team. I have the Rangers as a bounce-back team. I think they had to make some significant changes.

The Rangers missed the playoffs after achieving 85 points and finishing fifth in the Metropolitan Division. During the 2023-24 campaign, they led the league with 114 points. If they have to head back to the playoffs, they would need their highest points per game scorer in franchise history, Panarin, to perform.

Frank Seravalli expects Rangers to offer Artemi Panarin an extension

Heading into 2026, without any new additions, the Rangers' cap space is expected to be just under $30 million. A sizeable chunk will be eaten up if Panarin is offered an extension, as he is expected to achieve double-figure AAV. As per Seravalli, a successful season can see the Rangers offer him an extension.

"I've got the Rangers in, and if the Rangers are in, I would assume at some point that means finding a deal for Artemi Panarin that makes sense on an extension," Servalli added. "I know Ranger fans can be upset. It's a hot-button subject because they think, "Hey, got to find a way to win with Artemi Panarin in the playoffs. Maybe he's not the guy that can get this team over the hump."

"I've got lots of faith in Artemi Panarin, and I think there's a deal on the table that makes sense for both sides or will be at some point during this upcoming season. Let's see how that plays out."

If they extend Panarin, they will be packed with veteran players in their top six, already having Mika Zibanejad, Vincent Trocheck and J.T. Miller aged 32 and still having four or more seasons on their current contracts.

