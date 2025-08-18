NHL trade rumors: Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson more valuable as a trade chip owing to incompatibility with current HC's system

Nick Robertson and the Toronto Maple Leafs came to a settlement to pay the player $1.82 million for the 2025-26 season, avoiding arbitration. The low payroll, the obvious overcrowding of forwards after a busy offseason and the 23-year-old's playing style made him a perfect trade chip for the team.

As per Michael Amato in his Sportsnet column, Robertson could be moved to another team because his attributes don't stand out in the new Craig Berube system, which the Leafs want to adopt.

"It’s hard to imagine Robertson, given his lack of size and physicality, working his way into head coach Craig Berube’s list of trusted players. Another team may be comfortable giving Robertson a look in the top six and a bigger opportunity," Amato wrote.

The Leafs have been vocal about wanting to change their "DNA" that has seen them lose out in the playoffs before the Conference Finals for nine straight seasons. Their new signings have indicated that they are looking to be a hard-hitting team.

They acquired the likes of Mattias Macelli and Nicolas Roy to replace the points production left by Mitch Marner. They also have a highly physical fourth line led by Scott Laughton and Dakota Joshua. Beyond the 12 forwards, the team has David Kampf and Henry Thrun waiting in the sidelines. Prospect Easton Cowan is also expected to get a promotion from the minors.

Nick Robertson was not trusted by Berube against high-caliber teams or during the playoffs, proving to be a healthy scratch in most games. He played just three of 13 postseason games. In fact, 11 of his 15 goals in 2024-25 came against non-playoff teams.

However, his 20-goal and 18-goal pace in the last two seasons is good enough for any team needing middle-six help that will be willing to let go.

Nick Robertson linked to three teams that could trade with the Leafs

Based on Elliotte Friedman's mid-summer 32 Thoughts podcast episode, Sports Illustrated's Jacob Punturi came up with three possible landing spots for Nick Robertson. They are the Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Redwings and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

All three teams are in their rebuild phase, looking to get back into contention. The Penguins were given the best chance to sign Robertson, as they have the cap space to support Robertson.

Even though his AAV is fairly low, they may require some cash in the bank to support a future contract if he plays well in the future.

