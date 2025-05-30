NHL trade rumors: Marco Rossi's $49,000,000 contract demand "too much" for Wild and Flyers

The Minnesota Wild are currently exploring trade options for young center Marco Rossi, who is set to become a restricted free agent on July 1st. At 23 years old and entering the final year of his entry-level deal, Marco Rossi has been at the center of trade chatter for some time.

The main factor pushing the Wild to consider moving him is reportedly his high asking price for a new contract.

According to NHL analyst David Pagnotta, Rossi is seeking a deal similar to the 7-year, $49 million contract that teammate Matt Boldy recently signed with the Wild.

"I'm hearing Rossi's camp is looking for a similar deal to Matt Boldy. All indications are he's asking for something in the 7x7 range," noted David Pagnotta on X.

This revelation has caused the Wild to reconsider their position on Rossi, as they are reportedly not interested in committing to such a lucrative long-term contract at this time.

The Philadelphia Flyers reportedly showed interest in Marco Rossi but chose not to pursue talks any further, according to Anthony Di Marco of Daily Faceoff.

"I don't think there is a fit w/ PHI at this time. Speaking with sources, the #MNWild would want Tyson Foerster or one of PHI's late 1sts; PHI has no interest in either. Rossi's contract demands are said to be "too much" for either team." Di Marco said.

The Wild were said to be seeking young Flyers forward Tyson Foerster or one of Philadelphia's late first-round picks in exchange for Rossi, but the Flyers showed no interest in moving either asset.

Marco Rossi recorded 24 goals and 60 points in 82 regular-season games.

Philadelphia's beat writer Charlie O'Conor breaks down Marco Rossi's status

Philadelphia Flyers beat writer Charlie O'Connor provided his take on the Marco Rossi contract situation on Thursday’s episode of the PHLY Sports podcast.

O'Connor acknowledged Anthony Di Marco's report that both the Flyers and Wild aren't keen on signing Rossi because of his contract demands, but suggested it's likely just a typical part of the negotiation process.

"No, this is negotiating. It's a negotiation. Now again, this isn't my report,so I can't say with certainty that this is correct or not, but this is how negotiations work,” O'Connor said. (22:25 onwards)

He explained that one side stating they don't think there's a fit right now does not mean a fit won't be found later on. The two sides are simply negotiating and are apart from Marco Rossi's asking price at the moment.

As O'Connor pointed out, there is still a month until the NHL draft, when many of these trades tend to happen.

