NHL trade rumors: Montreal Canadiens interested in $25,000,000 forward to fill 2C hole

The Montreal Canadiens are reportedly eyeing Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann as a potential solution to their second-line center woes, per NHL analyst Michael DeRosa.McCann has two years remaining on his five-year, $25 million contract. He is coming off a strong year with the Kraken. He tallied 22 goals and 61 points in 82 games last season.&quot;While McCann has played on the wing more often in recent years, he also has plenty of experience playing center,&quot; DeRosa said.&quot;Due to this, he would have the potential to provide the Canadiens with a much-needed upgrade down the middle if acquired. He would also give them another skilled player to work with on their power play if brought in.&quot;The Canadiens have stayed busy this offseason. They added defenseman Noah Dobson in a deal with the Islanders and brought in forward Zack Bolduc from St. Louis. Bringing in McCann would give their lineup an extra boost as they try to rebound from last season’s disappointing first-round exit.Fans react to Canadiens' reported interest in Jared McCannThe Canadiens' reported interest in center Jared McCann has sparked a lively discussion among the fanbase. While some see the potential value in adding the forward, others have expressed concerns about his fit and abilities.One fan noted:&quot;He's not a center, people. Yes, he's taken some faceoffs in his career, but he's only 42% on the dot - that's not good enough to be a full-time center.&quot;AlmostEZ @AlmostEasy88LINK@thesickpodcasts He’s not a center people. Yes, he as taken some faceoffs in his career, but he’s 42%, that’s not good enough to be a CAnother fan noted:&quot;McCann makes a lot of sense if they fear Dach isn't ready for the start of the season. Engstrom + Roy + 2rd pick for McCann?&quot;Zie @Mack_MaringLINK@thesickpodcasts McCann makes a lot of sense if they fear Dach isn't ready for season start. Engstrom + Roy + 2rd pick for McCann?Here are some fan reactions:&quot;Don’t really see the fit, he’s not a C.&quot; one fan wrote&quot;Man this would be incredible, cost-controlled for 2 more years, can put up 50-70pts, and can easily be flipped once Hage is ready.&quot; another fan worte.&quot;But he’s still not the centre that they need, 43-45% FO , it’s still not going to get it done…&quot; a user commented.&quot;For who tho? Not exactly what is needed unless something else is done. Would be a good addition value wise.&quot; another user wrote.As the offseason continues, Canadiens fans will continue to weigh the pros and cons of potentially acquiring Jared McCann.