NHL Trade Rumors: Multiple teams including Tampa Bay Lightning eyeing $33,250,000 Buffalo Sabres star

The Buffalo Sabres could be one of the busier teams in the NHL this week. With just five days until the Mar. 7 trade deadline, action has started to pick up, and the Sabres will be a team to watch closely as we move forward.

Ad

Star forward Alex Tuch is a player drawing considerable interest in the trade market. In recent weeks, his name has appeared in rumors, and on Sunday morning, it was reported that the Tampa Bay Lightning are one of many teams interested in acquiring his services.

NHL reporter Cam Robinson shared the latest he heard about Tuch and the potential fit in Tampa Bay. Here is what he had to write on X (formerly Twitter).

Ad

Trending

"I'm told several teams are calling on the availability of Alex Tuch, but Tampa Bay still appears to covet him most. The 28-year-old has one year remaining on his deal at 4.75M," Robinson wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 28-year-old - in the sixth of a seven-year, $33,250,000 contract - has registered 46 points (22 goals, 24 assists) in 58 games this season, but his future at Buffalo Sabres remains uncertain.

The Buffalo Sabres have several notable players up for trades this week

Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams could be in the spotlight during the week of the NHL trade deadline.

Ad

Five Sabers are listed on NHL insider Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff's trade targets board. Bowen Byram, JJ Peterka, Dylan Cozens, Alex Tuch and Jack Quinn are among the 40 players listed to be dealt potentially.

Buffalo has had another disappointing season. They are in last place in the Eastern Conference with a 24-29-5 record, good for just 53 points. The performance could see drastic changes in a team that hasn't made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in soon-to-be 14 seasons.

The Sabres return to action Monday night as they finish a back-to-back home and home set of games with the Montreal Canadiens. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at the Bell Centre.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama