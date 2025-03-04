NHL Trade Rumors: Multiple teams including Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche have 'serious interest' in $36,000,000 Islanders superstar

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been quiet on the trade market so far, but that could change in the coming days ahead of the March 7 deadline. Despite the lack of action, Toronto has been the subject of much trade speculation in recent weeks, with the team said to be interested in adding to its forward depth.

New York Islanders center Brock Nelson has not received much attention in relation to the Leafs. However, it appears that the Maple Leafs are seriously considering the 33-year-old.

NHL insider from the Fourth Period, David Pagnotta wrote on Tuesday morning that the Islanders are now willing to trade Nelson and that Toronto and Colorado are among the teams in the mix.

"The Islanders are now open to moving Nelson, Palmieri and possibly others. The Dallas Stars, Colorado Avalanche, Winnipeg Jets, Vegas Golden Knights, and Toronto Maple Leafs are some of the teams believed to have serious interest in Nelson, who has a $6 million cap hit," Pagnotta wrote.

Brock Nelson is a pending unrestricted free agent in the final season of a six-year, $36 million contract.

Nelson has racked up 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) in 60 games played this season. The 2010 first-round pick played his entire 12-year NHL career with the New York Islanders.

Maple Leafs' top priority appears to be a third-line center

The Maple Leafs' interest in Brock Nelson further exhibits their desire to add a third-line center ahead of the trade deadline.

Toronto has been linked to several other centermen including Brayden Schenn, Scott Laughton, Yanni Gourde, Dylan Cozens, Ryan O'Reilly and Ryan Strome. All of these options would slot in behind Auston Matthews and John Tavares as the third-line center.

The Leafs are right up against the cap with almost no space to work with, so they'll need to get creative by moving money out or have other teams retain salary of players to get a deal done.

Toronto returns to the ice for the start of a three-game road trip on Wednesday night against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. The puck drops at 10 p.m. EST.

