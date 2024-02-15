NHL Trade Rumors: New York Rangers linked to $13,500,000 Seattle Kraken center 

As the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline approaches, the New York Rangers are set to make significant additions due to their position in the standings heading into the playoffs, particularly in the center position. With Filip Chytil sidelined for the remainder of the season and Nick Bonino's contract terminated, the Rangers are in urgent need of reinforcements down the middle.

Amidst the trade chatter circulating the league, one name that has emerged as a potential target for the New York Rangers is Seattle Kraken forward Alex Wennberg. The impending unrestricted free agent has garnered significant attention as a prime rental candidate due to the Kraken's fading playoff hopes and their likelihood of selling assets before the deadline.

Alex Wennberg, currently on a three-year, $13,500,000 contract, has been a solid depth piece for the Seattle Kraken this season with 21 points in 53 games and eight goals. Wennberg would be a clear upgrade on the New York Rangers' third or fourth line in a replacement role to what Filip Chytil was giving the Rangers before the injury.

Wennberg's skill set aligns seamlessly with the Rangers' requirements, making him an enticing prospect for the team. As a versatile center, he would provide much-needed depth, slotting in as the third-line pivot while also contributing to the second power-play unit with his adept playmaking abilities.

New York Rangers latest in line of suitors looking to acquire Seattle Kraken forward Alex Wennberg

The New York Rangers will face stiff competition in their pursuit of Wennberg, with several other teams vying for his services. The Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes are among the confirmed suitors, meaning that the Rangers will have to outbid several teams that they are currently competing with in the standings.

With the trade landscape evolving rapidly and bigger-name centers potentially entering the market, the Rangers must act decisively to secure Wennberg's signature. A trade for Alex Wennberg could easily garner a mid to later-round draft pick and a moderately rated prospect. The Rangers will have to get center help, and Wennberg is one of the best options available for them.

As the deadline approaches, all eyes will be on the Rangers as they strive to finalize their roster upgrades and position themselves for a strong postseason push.

Whether they emerge as the victors in the race for Wennberg remains to be seen, but their determination to address their center depth is what will have to last should the Rangers hope to make it past the first round this year.