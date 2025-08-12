NHL Trade Rumors: Oilers inquire Detroit Red Wings about goaltender Trey Augustine 

NHL analyst Cam Robinson said the Edmonton Oilers have reached out to the Detroit Red Wings regarding their goaltending prospect, Trey Augustine.

Speaking on the "Sekeres & Price" podcast, Robinson said the Oilers have been on the hunt for a long-term solution in net, and Augustine's name has come up in their conversations with the Red Wings.

However, it seems that Detroit general manager Steve Yzerman and his staff are highly protective of the young netminder and view him as a valuable asset for the organization.

"I was told that they've contacted Detroit. I believe the first person they asked about was Trey Augustine, and I think that that was just a non-starter," Robinson said on the podcast (Timestamp- 1:04:16 onwards). "Steve Yzerman and company really, really love that kid, and as they should."

The Red Wings have another promising goaltending prospect in Sebastian Cossa, a first-round pick in 2021. Cossa played last season in the Grand Rapids Griffins and posted a .911 save percentage.

While the Red Wings may not be entirely sold on Cossa's immediate readiness, the presence of Augustine in their system gives them the luxury of patience.

"They don't have to move this guy," Robinson added (Timestamp- 1:04:55 onwards). "He's still young. They have his rights for years yet. But if Edmonton does want to get themselves someone that they can tag as like, here's our goalie of the future that maybe is only a year, two years away, he'd be a great bet to go on."

The Oilers, who have been searching for a long-term solution in net, may have to look elsewhere if the Red Wings are unwilling to part with Augustine.

Oilers' GM Stan Bowman weighs options for goaltending changes

Oilers GM Stan Bowman said that the team is reviewing its goaltending situation and weighing possible changes, noting that the process is ongoing and no decisions have been finalized.

"Well, the evaluation isn't something you do just once or twice and then it's over with," Bowman said via NHL.com. "When I say that, it's not just looking at the goaltending we have, but also what's out there and options."

He also acknowledged that the team is taking the time to gather all the necessary information before settling on the best course of action:

"It's really about taking in the information, and eventually, we're going to settle on the thing that we think makes the most sense."

While Bowman didn't rule out the possibility of keeping the current goaltending group, he also didn't dismiss bringing in new goalies.

