NHL Trade Rumors: Phil Kessel could go west as interest emerges from strong contender in Pacific Division

Veteran forward Phil Kessel, a three-time Stanley Cup champion, is a free agent. Despite being 36, Kessel remains a sought-after asset for teams in need of experience and offensive prowess.

As per recent reports, the Vancouver Canucks are interested in Kessel, with discussions ongoing between the team and Kessel's camp. According to insider Rick Dhaliwal, the Canucks are "poking around" on the NHL's Ironman, considering the value he could bring to their roster.

"I can tell you right now that the Vancouver Canucks still talk and discuss Kessel. They keep in regular contact with his agent. They like his experience. ... (Head coach) Rick Tocchet said this about him last week in Toronto: 'There's value in Phil, I think he can still play 100%.'"

Expand Tweet

However, one major concern looms over Kessel's potential signing is his conditioning. Having not played in eight months, Kessel would need to prove that he's in NHL shape to contribute effectively.

"The big issue is conditioning. He has not played in eight months. ... That will be Kessel's biggest issue: Are you in shape? The No. 1 thing Tocchet did when he got to Vancouver? Get everyone in shape."

Phil Kessel's last outing was during the Vegas Golden Knights' Stanley Cup playoff run in April, where he played a limited role in four games. Nevertheless, his remarkable regular-season streak remains intact at 1,024 games.

Last year, the Golden Knights got about 13 minutes of playtime per game and 14 goals along with 36 points in 82 games.

Kessel's 17-year career has quite the track record. How impressive? He scored 413 goals and 579 assists. Add those, and you get a jaw-dropping total of 992 points in 1,286 games. His readiness to adjust makes teams want him, apart from his experience and scoring prowess.

Phil Kessel's future? No one knows. Could he end up with one of the Pacific Division's top teams? That's quite a thought, as it makes the NHL free-agent market exciting.

Assessing Phil Kessel's fit with the Vancouver Canucks

Despite a productive last season with the Vegas Golden Knights, Phil Kessel's potential addition to the Canucks raises questions. At 36, he might not slot into the top-six, likely settling into a bottom-six role.

Yet, the Canucks' current lineup poses challenges for Kessel's inclusion, with limited room for adjustment. While his playoff experience and potential offensive contribution are enticing, the decision hinges on roster dynamics and Kessel's willingness to accept a supporting role.

Nevertheless, Kessel's value at a likely minimum deal could provide the Canucks with a seasoned asset for their postseason aspirations.