NHL Trade Rumors: Ryan Whitney & Biz float Brayden Schenn to Edmonton Oilers trade amid uncertain future with Blues

With the NHL's March 7 trade deadline approaching, rumors about St. Louis Blues captain Brayden Schenn are growing. On Thursday's episode of the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney discussed Schenn’s trade possibility.

Whitney said Schenn is a tough, experienced player and a Stanley Cup champion.

"This is the guy who's wrapped up a Winter Classic Game he's played phenomenal and then, for fun, wants to fight Nick Foligno, just so he could say he fought at Wrigley Field in an outdoor game, a warrior, a Stanley Cup champ, a captain who signed for three more seasons after this one at six and a half, apparently like it would take a haul," Whitney said.

Schenn is in his 16th NHL season and is four games away from reaching 1,000 career games. He has also played for the Kings and the Flyers. This season, he has 11 goals and 21 assists (32 points) in 56 games. Over his career, he has 667 points (271 goals, 396 assists).

Schenn's best season was 2017-18, with 28 goals and 70 points. Schenn is signed to an eight-year, $52 million contract ($6.5 million cap hit), with three years remaining.

However, Whitney believes that if teams line up to get him, the Blues would ask for a big return.

Bissonnette mentioned that Schenn is linked to the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights.

Whitney added:

"Every year, they (Golden Knights) do something that nobody saw coming. If they all of a sudden at the deadline get Brayden Schenn, that may be the end of me knowing that freaking Edmonton’s gonna have to play him in the second round."

The Blues are struggling this season, sitting 24th in the league standings. They have missed the playoffs for two straight years. General manager Doug Armstrong might be willing to listen to trade offers. Schenn's leadership and scoring ability make him valuable to teams looking for depth.

Previously Elliotte Friedman mentioned Vegas Golden Knights could acquire Brayden Schenn

On Monday, Elliotte Friedman said the Vegas Golden Knights could be a strong contender for Brayden Schenn. Friedman was unsure if Vegas has what St. Louis wants in a trade. He noted Schenn's connection to Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon, who coached Schenn in the WHL.

“I don’t know if they have what St. Louis wants, but the team that immediately jumped into my mind was Vegas,” Friedman said, per Sportsnet.

Friedman also mentioned that McCrimmon is aggressive in getting the players he wants. If he decides to pursue Schenn, Vegas could make a serious push before the trade deadline.

