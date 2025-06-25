NHL Trade Rumors: St. Louis Blues could be tempted to move on from $65M star as team eyes roster reset

Jordan Kyrou and the St. Louis Blues are in for a very interesting next six days.

With the NHL draft and free agency on the horizon, action has been picking up across the league with plenty of big-name players swirling around trade rumors.

JJ Peterka, Bowen Byram, Rasmus Andersson, and Erik Karlsson remain the prominent names that continue to be talked about. However, on Wednesday morning, there was a surprise addition.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff's updated offseason trade targets board saw star winger Jordan Kyrou jump not just onto his list, but all the way up to the number two spot. The big reason for this is that Kyrou's full no-trade clause will officially kick in on July 1, giving general manager Doug Armstrong one final window to deal him before the ball is fully in his court.

Here was what Seravalli had to say in the article he shared the link to on X (formerly Twitter).

"Kyrou joins the board as a player just days away from his full ‘no-trade’ clause kicking in on July 1. He’s been a very productive player, averaging 35 goals and 71 points over the last three seasons. So why would the Blues move him? That’s a big commitment remaining. Plus, the calculus that rival teams have made is that GM Doug Armstrong will see rookie Jimmy Snuggerud as a player who can effectively soon replace Kyrou. The Blues are a middling team that aren’t young, and this may be one way to continue to turn over the roster," Seravalli wrote.

Kyrou has another six years remaining on the eight-year, $65,000,000 contract extension he signed with the Blues in 2022.

Jordan Kyrou had a tough go for the Blues in this year's playoffs

The St. Louis Blues certainly don't have to trade Jordan Kyrou before his full no-trade clause kicks in, but if they do, his postseason production could be a major factor in the decision to move on.

The 27-year-old struggled in their seven-game first-round series against the Winnipeg Jets, recording just three points (three goals) while being a -4 rating in those seven games. Kyrou is not an overly physical player, and at times, it was evident that the postseason style of play took away all of his time and space.

St. Louis has several skilled right-shot forwards; perhaps trading Jordan Kyrou for a different type of player is something they will attempt to do in the coming days. It's certainly worth keeping an eye on, as we know deadlines spur action.

