NHL twitter react to Jesperi Kotkaniemi's flying hit attempt at Seth Jones: "Tried to elbow and chop Jones’s head off at the same time"

NHL fans on social media reacted to Carolina Hurricanes center Jesperi Kotkaniemi's attempted flying hit on Florida Panthers defenseman Seth Jones during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday.
In the first period, while the Panthers controlled the puck with Jones behind the net, Kothkaniemi charged from the opposite side, attempting to deliver a hit. However, Jones evaded the hit at the last moment, dodging Kotkaniemi's attempt.
Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Jesperi Kotkaniemi's attempted flying hit on Seth Jones. One tweeted:
"Tried to elbow and chop Jones’s head off at the same time."
Another chimed in:
"If any team deserves to be hit like that it would be the Florida Panthers. It's a shame he didn't connect."
Here are some of the other top reactions on X:
"That would be a 10 Minute if he made contact. Left his feet and lead with an elbow. What a joke," a third fan posted.
Tried charging, that failed....well how about an elbow...nope, missed it....high stick? Shit, missed that one, too," another fan said.
"This has got to be one of the dumbest hit attempts I've ever seen. Leaving the feet is bad enough but swinging your stick and your skate at the player too, what a dip shit," one X user wrote.
"Leaving the feet with a flying elbow, dear lord," another posted.
Carolina Hurricanes set unwanted Conference Finals record
The Carolina Hurricanes were considered one of the favorites for this year's Stanley Cup. However, they now hold an unwanted record due to their ongoing struggles in the Eastern Conference Finals games, having suffered three consecutive losses to the Florida Panthers.
Notably, no other team in NHL history has collapsed in this many games in the conference finals. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are on their way to securing their first win in the series against the Panthers after leading 1-0 with the third period in play.
The Florida Panthers completed a series sweep over the Carolina Hurricanes during the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes have lifted the Stanley Cup once, in the 2005-06 season.
