NHL twitter react to Jesperi Kotkaniemi's flying hit attempt at Seth Jones: "Tried to elbow and chop Jones’s head off at the same time"

NHL fans on social media reacted to Carolina Hurricanes center Jesperi Kotkaniemi's attempted flying hit on Florida Panthers defenseman Seth Jones during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday.

Ad

In the first period, while the Panthers controlled the puck with Jones behind the net, Kothkaniemi charged from the opposite side, attempting to deliver a hit. However, Jones evaded the hit at the last moment, dodging Kotkaniemi's attempt.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Jesperi Kotkaniemi's attempted flying hit on Seth Jones. One tweeted:

"Tried to elbow and chop Jones’s head off at the same time."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another chimed in:

"If any team deserves to be hit like that it would be the Florida Panthers. It's a shame he didn't connect."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"That would be a 10 Minute if he made contact. Left his feet and lead with an elbow. What a joke," a third fan posted.

Ad

Tried charging, that failed....well how about an elbow...nope, missed it....high stick? Shit, missed that one, too," another fan said.

"This has got to be one of the dumbest hit attempts I've ever seen. Leaving the feet is bad enough but swinging your stick and your skate at the player too, what a dip shit," one X user wrote.

Ad

"Leaving the feet with a flying elbow, dear lord," another posted.

Carolina Hurricanes set unwanted Conference Finals record

The Carolina Hurricanes were considered one of the favorites for this year's Stanley Cup. However, they now hold an unwanted record due to their ongoing struggles in the Eastern Conference Finals games, having suffered three consecutive losses to the Florida Panthers.

Notably, no other team in NHL history has collapsed in this many games in the conference finals. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are on their way to securing their first win in the series against the Panthers after leading 1-0 with the third period in play.

The Florida Panthers completed a series sweep over the Carolina Hurricanes during the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes have lifted the Stanley Cup once, in the 2005-06 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama