NHL Update: Golden Knights working on a long-term contract extension with $80,000,000 superstar

Jack Eichel is in the last year of his eight-year, $80 million deal with the Vegas Golden Knights. The Fourth Period reported on Tuesday that the team has started working on a new contract for him.

“The Vegas Golden Knights continue contract discussions with star centre Jack Eichel on a long-term extension, though talks are still believed to be in the early stages,” The Fourth Period reported.

Eichel had his best regular season in 2024-25. He scored 28 goals and added 66 assists for 94 points. It was the first time he reached 90 points in a season. He also finished with a +32 rating. Eichel has played nine seasons in the NHL.

The Golden Knights topped the Pacific Division with 110 points. Eichel played a big part in that success. He also helped in the playoffs with one goal and nine assists in 11 games. Vegas was knocked out in the second round.

Eichel is expected to ask for more on his next deal. Vegas has a projected cap hit of $103.1 million and is $7.6 million over the cap. The team has 48 players under contract.

In June, Eichel was named to the 2026 U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team. He also attended a charity softball event but did not discuss his contract. Talks are ongoing, but nothing is close yet.

Bruce Cassidy expects Mitch Marner to fit in well and contribute to Vegas Golden Knights with Jack Eichel’s help

On July 1, the Vegas Golden Knights signed Mitch Marner to a new eight-year, $96 million contract. Head coach Bruce Cassidy believes Jack Eichel will play a key role in helping Marner adjust to his new team.

Cassidy said Eichel has been through similar pressure before and can guide Marner through it.

“Jack took his share of criticism when he was with the Buffalo Sabres,” Cassidy said (via NHL.com). “They said there that, even though he was skilled, he didn’t know how to win. We wanted to win so badly for him.”

Eichel later won the Stanley Cup with Vegas, and Cassidy feels that experience will help Marner now.

Cassidy also confirmed that Eichel and Marner will start on the same line.

“Jack needs someone to keep up with him, and Mitch is someone who can do just that,” he said.

Cassidy coached against Marner during his time with the Bruins. He said Marner was “the motor that made the Leafs go.” He also praised Marner’s attitude from their time together with Team Canada.

