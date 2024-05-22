NHL Western Conference Finals past winners: Complete list and results for past 10 years

The 2024 Western Conference Finals will feature a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers. To get this far, the Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche (4-2) and the Vegas Golden Knights (4-3) in the playoffs.

The Oilers reached the Western Conference Finals by defeating the Vancouver Canucks (4-3) and the Los Angeles Kings (4-1).

With that in mind, let's check out the winners of the Western Conference Finals from the past 10 years.

NHL Western Conference Finals winners for the past 10 years

1. Vegas Golden Knights (2022-2023)

Games Played: six

Wins: four

Losses: two

The Vegas Golden Knights won against the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Finals. The Knights beat the Florida Panthers (4-1) in the Stanley Cup Final to win their first championship.

2. Colorado Avalanche (2021-2022)

Games Played: four

Wins: four

Losses: zero

The Colorado Avalanche swept the Edmonton Oilers to win the WCF. They won against the Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2) in the Stanley Cup Final.

3. Dallas Stars (2019-2020)

Games Played: five

Wins: four

Losses: one

The Dallas Stars defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in five games in the conference finals. The Stars lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2) in the Stanley Cup Final during the 2020 bubble playoffs.

4. St. Louis Blues (2018-2019)

Games Played: six

Wins: four

Losses: two

The St. Louis Blues won in six games over the San Jose Sharks in WCF. The Blues also beat the Boston Bruins (4-3) in the Stanley Cup Final.

5. Vegas Golden Knights (2017-2018)

Games Played: five

Wins: four

Losses: one

In their inaugural season, the Vegas Golden Knights won the WFC by defeating the Winnipeg Jets in five games. But their amazing run fell short when they lost in the Stanley Cup Final to the Washington Capitals (4-1).

6. Nashville Predators (2016-2017)

Games Played: six

Wins: four

Losses: two

The Nashville Predators won the 2017 WCF against the Anaheim Ducks. The Predators lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins (4-2) in the Stanley Cup Final.

7. San Jose Sharks (2015-2016)

Games Played: six

Wins: four

Losses: two

The San Jose Sharks clinched the WCF by beating the St. Louis Blues. But they lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins (4-2) in the Stanley Cup Final, as the Penguins won their first if back-to-back championships.

8. Chicago Blackhawks (2014-2015)

Games Played: seven

Wins: four

Losses: three

The Chicago Blackhawks won against the Anaheim Ducks in a closely contested seven-game series in the conference finals. The Blackhawks also defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2) to clinch the Stanley Cup.

9. Los Angeles Kings (2013-2014)

Games Played: seven

Wins: four

Losses: three

The Los Angeles Kings won against the Chicago Blackhawks to clinch the conference title. The Kings also beat the New York Rangers (4-1) to win the Stanley Cup.

10. Chicago Blackhawks

Games Played: five

Wins: four

Losses: one

The Blackhawks clinched the WCF by winning against the Kings, a common rivalry around this time. Chicago also won the Stanley Cup after defeating the Boston Burins (4-2) in the Final.

Game 1 of the 2024 Western Conference Final is Thursday in Dallas.