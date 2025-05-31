NHL writer speculates Connor McDavid potentially leaving Oilers for Maple Leafs in 2026 free agency

NHL writer Luke Fox shared his thoughts on the idea of Connor McDavid potentially leaving the Edmonton Oilers and signing with the Toronto Maple Leafs once he hits free agency in 2026.

McDavid is leading the playoffs in scoring as the Oilers battle for the Stanley Cup. His 8-year, $100 million contract expires after the 2025-26 season. At that point, McDavid would be eligible to sign with any team as a UFA.

When asked by a fan about the possibility of McDavid going to Toronto, Fox acknowledged it was a long shot but an "enticing" idea. As Fox noted on Sportsnet:

“Slim but enticing. And I do wonder how the potential availability of McDavid — who will prioritize winning over money — impacts how not just (Leafs GM Brad) Treliving but the other 31 general managers tackle the 2025 off-season."

"It’s not a guarantee that No. 97 re-signs in Edmonton, even though the Oilers will present a blank cheque." he added.

Pairing a generational star like McDavid with Toronto’s stacked offense—led by Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner—could turn the Leafs into a powerhouse. That said, a lot can happen before 2026. McDavid might choose to stay in Edmonton, especially if the Oilers bring home a Stanley Cup soon.

But until McDavid puts pen to paper, speculation will run rampant on whether he'd consider leaving for a new challenge.

Oilers CEO of Hockey Operations Jeff Jackson described Connor McDavid as “everything “ to Edmonton

According to CEO of Hockey Operations Jeff Jackson, the Edmonton Oilers have two main priorities right now. The immediate goal is to win the franchise’s sixth Stanley Cup. Beyond that, the team is focused on securing a long-term deal with Connor McDavid.

"Look, Connor knows what he means to this organization and the city of Edmonton. And this organization and the city certainly know what Connor means to them. We're very cognizant of that." Jackson said.

"He's everything to this organization, and he's everything to the fan base here. He's beloved, and he gives back a lot. He loves playing here... He's humble, and he brings that leadership element every single day. And you can't replace that." (per NHL.com)

For now, the Oilers and Connor McDavid are focused on facing the Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, set for Wednesday in Edmonton.

