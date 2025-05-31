NHL writer Luke Fox recently shared his opinion that the Toronto Maple Leafs should avoid pursuing Brad Marchand in free agency if his asking price is $7 million or more per year.

Marchand is nearing free agency this summer as his contract — carrying a $6.125 million cap hit coming to an end. After 16 seasons in Boston, he was dealt to the Florida Panthers at the trade deadline. He and the Panthers now reached the Stanley Cup Final.

When asked if the Leafs could potentially sign Marchand in free agency, Fox acknowledged it's possible but seems unlikely. He noted that while Marchand's championship pedigree and two-way skillset would benefit the Leafs, his age doesn't align with the team's need to get younger.

Fox explained via Sportsnet that Marchand still produces at a high level, evidenced by his 51 points this season, good for ninth among pending UFAs:

"And on July 1 we expect Marchand, a champion once (or twice) over, to get $7 million or more on, say, a three-year contract. That might mean joining a team that’s not considered a top contender. Likely one outside the Atlantic Division.

"If that’s Marchand’s price, the Maple Leafs must look elsewhere. They need to get younger, not older," he added.

Fox said that Marchand brings experience, leadership, strong defensive play and power play upside. However, if he is seeking a contract with a $7 million AAV or higher, the Leafs would be smart to avoid that commitment.

In the end, Fox acknowledged Marchand will likely land a three-year deal worth $7 million per season or more in free agency with other teams.

Brad Marchand "enjoying" time with Panthers

Brad Marchand is "enjoying" his time with the Florida Panthers this season as the team makes another run at the Stanley Cup. Despite being one of the leaders on the ice, Marchand is trying to take a more relaxed approach and just focus on having fun.

“It’s more like enjoying each day like, having fun when you come to the rink. It can be stressful when you start overthinking things, start looking ahead or the pressure sometimes you put on yourself," Marchand said via APNews.com.

“This time around, I’m coming to the rink every day and just having fun and trying to live in the moment. You know, not taking anything too seriously," he added.

That’s not to say Marchand isn't serious about winning — especially with the Panthers back in the Stanley Cup Final, facing the Edmonton Oilers in a high-stakes rematch of last year’s seven-game showdown, which Florida won.

