NHL X rip Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Bennett for dropping F-bombs in Conor McGregor-inspired Stanley Cup parade speech - "Shameful display", "So cringey"

NHL fans on social media criticized Florida Panthers stars Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett for using strong language in their response to critics labeling the team's playing style as aggressive on the ice.

The Panthers continued their back-to-back Stanley Cup celebrations, joined by thousands of fans in Fort Lauderdale. Bennett, who had an outstanding postseason with 15 goals, earning him the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP, delivered a fiery message about the Panthers' approach.

Echoing former UFC star Conor McGregor's "double champ" speech style, Sam Bennett rallied the crowd, saying:

"A lot of people don’t like the way we play. They call us dirty. They call us nasty. They call us bullies,” Bennett shouted, rallying the crowd. “So I would like to take this time to apologize to absolutely f------ no one. We are the double champs. We do what the f--- we want. Let’s go."

Meanwhile, Matthew Tkachuk said:

"I would like to apologize to absolutely f------ nobody because a double champ does whatever the F--- he wants"

However, fans on X (formerly Twitter) expressed disapproval of Bennett's remarks. One said:

"I’m sorry but this is so cringey."

Another chimed in:

"Classless display. Shame on the NHL for players on this team to act like this in public. It’s a shameful display."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"The Florida Panthers might have a tough time next season, and after Matthew's comment about McDavid, they'll get lit up," a third fan posted.

"The speeches by Tkachuk and Bennett are pretty classless. These guys are pro athletes with lots of kids listening and watching their every move…," another posted.

"Show some class. There are kids in the crowd and you're supposed to be "heroes" and "role models," One X user wrote.

"So much for winning with humility," another chimed in.

Sam Bennett delivers massive free agency decision during Stanley Cup celebration

Sam Bennett is an unrestricted free agent and is eligible to sign with any team during the offseason.

While there is speculation that the Panthers are keen to secure him with a long-term contract, other reports indicate uncertainty about his future with the club. However, during the Panthers’ Stanley Cup celebration last week, Bennett took the microphone at a Miami nightclub and emphatically declared his intention to remain with the team, stating,

“I’m not f----- leaving,” the forward said during the celebration.

Sam Bennett was previously signed to a four-year, $17.7 million contract with the Florida Panthers.

