The Florida Panthers are frequently cited for gaining a competitive edge due to Florida’s lack of state income tax, which is perceived to aid in attracting and retaining players.
The debate has intensified with the Panthers’ back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2024 and 2025. However, NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh refuted claims that the Panthers’ success stems from this tax advantage.
He argued that the Florida Panthers' championships are not due to the state's tax environment but rather the result of assembling an exceptional roster.
(0:10 onwards)
"It doesn't mean the fact that we have Florida winning the Stanley Cup two years in a row. Can you put that on the state tax? I don't think that's the reason why they won the Stanley Cup. I think they won the Stanley Cup because they put the best group of players together. There are other teams out there. They have great players as well," Walsh said.
Walsh noted that players are unlikely to base free-agency decisions solely on tax rates, such as avoiding a team due to a 10% tax difference. He dismissed the tax narrative as largely media-driven, asserting that it does not significantly influence where players choose to sign or a team's success.
Florida Panthers sign playoff MVP Sam Bennett to contract extension
On Friday, the Florida Panthers signed forward Sam Bennett to an eight-year, $64 million contract extension. Panthers general manager Bill Zito praised Bennett as a special player.
“Sam is a special player who has mastered a unique blend of skill and physicality in his game, becoming one of the most impactful postseason performers of his generation,” said Zito via NHL.
He added:
“He played an integral role in our two Stanley Cup championships, earning the franchise’s first Conn Smythe Trophy and is a dedicated contributor to our South Florida community off the ice. We are thrilled that he will continue his career with the Panthers.
Sam Bennett played a key role in helping the Panthers win back-to-back Stanley Cup championships. The 29-year-old won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the playoffs, racking up 22 points through 15 goals and seven assists.
Also Read: NHL commish Gary Bettman breaks silence on controversial no-state-tax argument
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama