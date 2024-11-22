  • home icon
  NHLPA head George Parros makes his thoughts about Zach Whitecloud hit on Matthew Knies extremely clear 

NHLPA head George Parros makes his thoughts about Zach Whitecloud hit on Matthew Knies extremely clear 

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Nov 22, 2024 13:02 GMT
Boston Bruins v Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Getty
NHLPA head George Parros makes his thoughts about Zach Whitecloud hit on Matthew Knies extremely clear (Credits: Getty)

Zach Whitecloud put a devastating hit on Matthew Knies during the Maple Leafs' 3-0 win over the Golden Knights on Wednesday night, a hit that was immediately flagged as a major penalty. After review, the referees opted not to penalize Whitecloud even though Knies had to leave the game. No fine or suspension was handed out, either.

NHLPA head George Parros gave his take on the situation. Ultimately, the league's safety department ruled that the hit was legal and shouldn't be penalized, and Parros acknowledged as much.

"We try to take a look at the approach to the player, where that contact landed, and make our evaluation as best we can," Parros said. "Whitecloud approaches squarely through the front of the body on Matthew Knies, his position being tilted forward slightly. There is head contact, no one’s denying that. We don’t like to see it, and it’s unfortunate that Knies had to leave the game under these circumstances."
The NHLPA boss added that they felt that Whitecloud approached his hit through the center of the body and made contact to the body and the head. He acknowledged "some element of elevation," but noted that players "naturally transfer body weight into hits." In his eyes, it didn't reach an excessive nature or warrant a penalty.

Maple Leafs players talk about hit on Matthew Knies

Matthew Knies had to leave the ice after a brutal hit from Zach Whitecloud on Wednesday evening. Though the hit was ultimately not penalized, the Toronto Maple Leafs had an issue with it.

Matthew Knies went down on Wednesday night (Getty)
Matthew Knies went down on Wednesday night (Getty)

Defenseman Simon Benoit said via TSN:

"I don't think it's a good call. His feet were off the ice when he hit Knies right to the head, so I had to go in there and just protect my teammate. I think it was just not a good hit."

Benoit confronted the Vegas Golden Knights player after the hit. Joseph Woll, who turned in a shutout in response to the hit, said:

"It definitely sparks some energy. Sometimes anger and those things can be used to drive you through a game."

Head coach Craig Berube said Knies was "not bad" yesterday, so the Leafs may have avoided the worst possible outcome for their 22-year-old player.

