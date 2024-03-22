WATCH: Nick Cousins and Jason Zucker throw haymakers in Panthers-Predators clash

Florida Panthers forward Nick Cousins got into a melee with Nashville Predators forward Jason Zucker with just over 4 minutes of the opening frame during the matchup between both clubs.

This fight had brewed from Zucker's days with the Arizona Coyotes when the Florida Panthers played the Coyotes and Cousins was involved with a couple of hard-hitting plays against Yotes players.

Nick Cousins has a history of being labeled as a dirty player in the NHL, but he denies the tag and believes he is just doing his job in aggravating the opposing team's players. Zucker on the other hand, took exception to Nick Cousins' plays and decided to stick up for his teammates.

Jason Zucker signed with the Arizona Coyotes during the 2023 NHL Free Agency and was acquired by the Nashville Predators during the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline. Meanwhile, Cousins signed with the Florida Panthers back in 2022.

The rivalry started between the two forwards when Zucker hit Cousins from behind and received a 5-minute major penalty for boarding. Cousins was somewhat injured in the play and Zucker was subsequently given a three-game suspension for his actions.

In the recent game between the Florida Panthers and Nashville Predators, Cousins seemingly had revenge on his mind and went after Zucker in the first period of the game.

Nick Cousins scores twice to lift Panthers to crucial win vs Devils

On March 6, Nick Cousins scored two goals, including the game-winner against the New Jersey Devils to extend the Panthers' gap in the Eastern Conference standings. They currently sit second with 94 points, just three points behind the Boston Bruins.

He had scored the opening goal in the opening frame of the first period and came out strong in the third period as well, tipping in a deflection from a point shot from his teammate.

The game had huge implications for both teams involved, where the Florida Panthers came out with a 5-3 win.

Cousins has played 56 games this season, with five goals and five assists, tallying 10 points, resulting in a minus-8 rating for his team. He is an enforcer by trade and hits his opponents hard when possible. His gameplay, however, is inviting to the club because of his tenacity and willingness to do whatever is necessary to try and win the game.

The Florida Panthers face the New York Rangers next at Madison Square Garden on March 23.